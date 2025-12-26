ETV Bharat / state

Nigerian National Arrested In Mathura Drug Case; ANTF Busts Major Heroin Racket

Mathura: The Agra unit of the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a major drug trafficking network with the arrest of its alleged kingpin, a Nigerian national living illegally in India.

The accused, identified as IK Prince, was arrested from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday after weeks of surveillance. He was brought to Mathura and produced before a local court on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody. Police said he was staying in India without a passport or a valid visa.

According to Circle Officer Umesh Panwar, the trail to Prince emerged after two men, Waqar and Faisal, were arrested from the Naujheel area of Mathura on October 8. The duo was found in possession of 1.045 kg of heroin, following which a case was registered at the Naujheel police station.