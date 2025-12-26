Nigerian National Arrested In Mathura Drug Case; ANTF Busts Major Heroin Racket
Agra ANTF arrests alleged kingpin from Delhi, seizes 1.8 kg heroin, probes wider network after earlier Mathura and Gorakhpur drug busts.
Published : December 26, 2025 at 10:07 PM IST
Mathura: The Agra unit of the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has busted a major drug trafficking network with the arrest of its alleged kingpin, a Nigerian national living illegally in India.
The accused, identified as IK Prince, was arrested from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday after weeks of surveillance. He was brought to Mathura and produced before a local court on Friday, which sent him to judicial custody. Police said he was staying in India without a passport or a valid visa.
According to Circle Officer Umesh Panwar, the trail to Prince emerged after two men, Waqar and Faisal, were arrested from the Naujheel area of Mathura on October 8. The duo was found in possession of 1.045 kg of heroin, following which a case was registered at the Naujheel police station.
During questioning, Waqar and Faisal revealed that they were supplying heroin to Prince, who was allegedly coordinating the operation. Acting on this information, the ANTF intensified its search and finally tracked him down in Delhi.
Police said 1.8 kg of heroin was recovered from Prince, with an estimated value of ₹6–8 crore in the illegal market. Multiple serious charges have been filed against him. Authorities have also informed the Nigerian Embassy and are probing the sources from which the drugs were procured, as well as Prince’s wider network.
In a related development, the ANTF’s Gorakhpur unit recently arrested two other smugglers, Chhedi Yadav and Arun Singh, from Gorakhpur, seizing 530 grams of heroin. Investigators say these arrests point to an expanding interstate network, which they expect to dismantle fully in the coming days.