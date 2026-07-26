ETV Bharat / state

ETV Bharat Impact | Madurai Innovator's Carbon-Based Electricity Transmission Receives National Fame

Madurai: Abdul Razak, an innovator from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, has been asked by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) to provide the complete details of his low-cost method of transmitting electricity using carbon as electrical wires. The request came following ETV Bharat highlighting Razak’s intervention.

Razak has come up with a model where carbon can be used as an alternative to copper and aluminium wires to transmit electricity at a very low cost. His unwavering belief is that increasing carbon usage in power generation can reduce costs and increase India's revenue. He had sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) citing the news story around this, following which he received a letter from the NIF seeking details of the innovation along with his educational qualifications and professional details.

“Once all the details are received, the NIF will review them and provide you with its comments and feedback,” said the letter signed by Dr Vivek Kumar, Senior Innovation Officer. According to Razak, “I have been inventing things since my childhood with the desire to earn an achievement. I received a national award from former President Pratibha Patil for a rice cooker that I developed. Along with the products needed for the army and railways, I have made 58 small inventions that benefit women at home.”