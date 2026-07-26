ETV Bharat Impact | Madurai Innovator's Carbon-Based Electricity Transmission Receives National Fame
Razak had sent a letter to the PMO citing the news, following which he received a letter from the NIF seeking details of the innovation
Published : July 26, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Madurai: Abdul Razak, an innovator from Madurai in Tamil Nadu, has been asked by the National Innovation Foundation (NIF) to provide the complete details of his low-cost method of transmitting electricity using carbon as electrical wires. The request came following ETV Bharat highlighting Razak’s intervention.
Razak has come up with a model where carbon can be used as an alternative to copper and aluminium wires to transmit electricity at a very low cost. His unwavering belief is that increasing carbon usage in power generation can reduce costs and increase India's revenue. He had sent a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) citing the news story around this, following which he received a letter from the NIF seeking details of the innovation along with his educational qualifications and professional details.
“Once all the details are received, the NIF will review them and provide you with its comments and feedback,” said the letter signed by Dr Vivek Kumar, Senior Innovation Officer. According to Razak, “I have been inventing things since my childhood with the desire to earn an achievement. I received a national award from former President Pratibha Patil for a rice cooker that I developed. Along with the products needed for the army and railways, I have made 58 small inventions that benefit women at home.”
Referring to his latest invention, he said, “I have recently created an electric wire using carbon. We are using copper and aluminium to make wires to conduct electricity. As an alternative, I made small pieces of carbon which cannot be bent. After the news about this was published on ETV Bharat, it received a good response. I was encouraged to inform the PMO about my endeavour. I sent a message to the PMO stating that I was ready to dedicate this invention to the country, along with the news item published on ETV Bharat.”
“The letter sent by the NIF through the PMO requesting me to send the full details makes me very proud and happy,” he added. An electrician by profession, 47-year-old Razak has come out with many inventions in the last two decades. These include a multipurpose twin-chambered cooking vessel, a burglar alarm system, a phone with a built-in charger, a dual-faced fan and a letterbox with an audio alarm amongst many others.
A resident of the Bibikulam area of Madurai district, he has attained bare formal education, but he has a scientific approach towards developing devices that can make human life easy and convenient.
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