ETV Bharat / state

Nibe Group Successfully Demonstrates Indigenous ‘Vayu Astra-1’ Loitering Munition In Pokhran And Joshimath Trials

Jaisalmer: In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence technology capabilities, Nibe Group has successfully demonstrated its loitering munition system ‘Vayu Astra-1’ during a series of field trials conducted in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The company carried out No-Cost, No-Commitment (NCNC) demonstrations on April 18 and 19, 2026, at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan, followed by additional trials on April 26 and 27 in the Joshimath-Malari sector of Uttarakhand. According to the company, the system successfully met all operational benchmarks during the demonstrations.

During trials at the Pokhran range, the Vayu Astra-1 anti-personnel loitering munition successfully struck a target located 100 kilometres away on its very first attempt while carrying a 10-kilogram warhead.

Officials said the system achieved a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, which demonstrated a high level of targeting precision.

The demonstrations also successfully showcased the system’s “abort attack” and “re-attack” capabilities, which allows operators to change targets or relaunch an attack during an active mission.