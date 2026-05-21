Nibe Group Successfully Demonstrates Indigenous ‘Vayu Astra-1’ Loitering Munition In Pokhran And Joshimath Trials
According to the company, the system successfully met all operational benchmarks during the demonstrations.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Jaisalmer: In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence technology capabilities, Nibe Group has successfully demonstrated its loitering munition system ‘Vayu Astra-1’ during a series of field trials conducted in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.
The company carried out No-Cost, No-Commitment (NCNC) demonstrations on April 18 and 19, 2026, at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan, followed by additional trials on April 26 and 27 in the Joshimath-Malari sector of Uttarakhand. According to the company, the system successfully met all operational benchmarks during the demonstrations.
#WATCH | Nibe Group says - Nibe Group has successfully completed the no-cost, no-commitment demonstration of its loitering munition named Vayu Astra with 100 KM Range at Pokhran on 18-19 April 2026 & Joshimath (Malari), Uttarakhand on 26-27 April 2026.— ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2026
Nibe Limited’s Vayu… pic.twitter.com/2jICaZoZ4x
During trials at the Pokhran range, the Vayu Astra-1 anti-personnel loitering munition successfully struck a target located 100 kilometres away on its very first attempt while carrying a 10-kilogram warhead.
Officials said the system achieved a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, which demonstrated a high level of targeting precision.
The demonstrations also successfully showcased the system’s “abort attack” and “re-attack” capabilities, which allows operators to change targets or relaunch an attack during an active mission.
The anti-armour, or anti-tank, capability of Vayu Astra-1 was also tested during night operations at Pokhran.
Using an infrared (IR) camera-guided mission, the loitering munition successfully destroyed its target in a single attempt with an accuracy of within two metres CEP.
The company also demonstrated successful control transfer from the Ground Control Station to a Forward Control Segment positioned nearly 70 kilometres away.
In the high-altitude trials conducted in the Joshimath-Malari region of Uttarakhand, the system reportedly proved its effectiveness under extreme Himalayan conditions.
Vayu Astra-1 maintained flight and surveillance operations for over 90 minutes at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet. After completion of the mission, the system was safely recovered.
According to the company, Vayu Astra-1 has been developed to meet the requirements of modern battlefields, including long-range precision strikes, surveillance, night operations and flexible mission control.
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