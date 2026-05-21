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Nibe Group Successfully Demonstrates Indigenous ‘Vayu Astra-1’ Loitering Munition In Pokhran And Joshimath Trials

According to the company, the system successfully met all operational benchmarks during the demonstrations.

Nibe Group Successfully Demonstrates Indigenous ‘Vayu Astra-1’ Loitering Munition In Pokhran and Joshimath Trials
Vayu Astra-1. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Jaisalmer: In a major boost to India’s indigenous defence technology capabilities, Nibe Group has successfully demonstrated its loitering munition system ‘Vayu Astra-1’ during a series of field trials conducted in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

The company carried out No-Cost, No-Commitment (NCNC) demonstrations on April 18 and 19, 2026, at the Pokhran firing range in Rajasthan, followed by additional trials on April 26 and 27 in the Joshimath-Malari sector of Uttarakhand. According to the company, the system successfully met all operational benchmarks during the demonstrations.

During trials at the Pokhran range, the Vayu Astra-1 anti-personnel loitering munition successfully struck a target located 100 kilometres away on its very first attempt while carrying a 10-kilogram warhead.

Officials said the system achieved a Circular Error Probable (CEP) of less than one metre, which demonstrated a high level of targeting precision.

The demonstrations also successfully showcased the system’s “abort attack” and “re-attack” capabilities, which allows operators to change targets or relaunch an attack during an active mission.

The anti-armour, or anti-tank, capability of Vayu Astra-1 was also tested during night operations at Pokhran.

Using an infrared (IR) camera-guided mission, the loitering munition successfully destroyed its target in a single attempt with an accuracy of within two metres CEP.

The company also demonstrated successful control transfer from the Ground Control Station to a Forward Control Segment positioned nearly 70 kilometres away.

In the high-altitude trials conducted in the Joshimath-Malari region of Uttarakhand, the system reportedly proved its effectiveness under extreme Himalayan conditions.

Vayu Astra-1 maintained flight and surveillance operations for over 90 minutes at altitudes exceeding 14,000 feet. After completion of the mission, the system was safely recovered.

According to the company, Vayu Astra-1 has been developed to meet the requirements of modern battlefields, including long-range precision strikes, surveillance, night operations and flexible mission control.

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TAGGED:

NIBE GROUP
INDIGENOUS DEFENCE TECHNOLOGY
LOITERING MUNITION
POKHRAN FIRING RANGE
VAYU ASTRA 1

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