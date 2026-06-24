ETV Bharat / state

NIA To Probe Killing Of Three Church Leaders In Manipur

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a case to probe the killing of three church leaders in Manipur last month, officials said on Wednesday. Suspected militants had shot three church leaders dead and injured four others in Kangpokpi district in the strife-torn state on May 13.

The deceased, members of the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA), were returning from Churachandpur after attending a religious congregation.

Armed miscreants carried out ambush on two vehicles at Zero Point (between Kotzim and Kotlern area) while coming from Churachandpur and proceeding towards Kangpokpi, according to the NIA's First Information Report (FIR) dated June 8.

In the incident, three individuals of the Kuki community succumbed to the injuries at the spot and four other occupants of the vehicles sustained bullet injuries, it said.