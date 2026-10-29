NIA Takes Over Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Case Involving UAPA Charges
Considering the severity of the offence, the Kochi branch of the NIA registered a fresh case and initiated its investigation.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Ernakulam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the arson incident near the historic Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam. The decision came after the Kerala Police invoked stringent provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the primary accused, Ebin B Paul, owing to the grave national security implications and terror angles involved in the case.
Considering the severity of the offense, the Kochi branch of the NIA registered a fresh case and initiated its investigation.
The accused faces severe charges related to anti-national conspiracy and terrorism under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.
Investigating agencies suspect that the arson attack in Kochi was merely a "test run" forming part of a larger, coordinated terror plot targeting Jewish places of worship across major Indian cities. To uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, the NIA plans to seek custody of Ebin B Paul, who is currently in judicial custody, by submitting a formal application before the designated court.
The investigation has uncovered international connections and financial trails linked to radical handlers. Police revealed that Ebin executed the crime based on instructions received via Telegram from handlers using code names such as 'Boss' and 'Vikram'.
The accused was paid through cryptocurrency for his actions. During interrogation, Ebin confessed to receiving Rs 2 lakh worth of cryptocurrency for the attack on the synagogue and Rs 5,000 for setting fire to a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha.
The NIA is currently tracking the origin of these cryptocurrency transactions.
Digital forensic analysis of the seized mobile phone and laptop revealed significant evidence, including Ebin's search history showing connections to gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi. He was also found to be an active member of a Telegram group named 'Bishnoi,' prompting the NIA to inspect whether the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate played a role in the attack.
Prior to the synagogue arson, Ebin had conducted similar "trial runs" elsewhere. Investigation revealed that he set fire to an abandoned building in Ambalappady, Valakom, Muvattupuzha twice—once in January and again in March—as pre-planned training sessions before committing bigger crimes. He subsequently set fire to the used car showroom in Muvattupuzha under instructions from his handler 'Boss' to build operational readiness for larger acts of violence.
As part of background verification, a special police team visited Symbiosis International University in Pune, where Ebin had previously pursued a BSc in Interior Design. Investigators interviewed his former teachers and classmates to verify his disciplinary track record and check for prior criminal involvement. Authorities also confirmed that he had later travelled to the United Kingdom for higher studies.
The attack occurred around 2.30 AM October 12, amid heightened security protocols around the synagogue due to ongoing West Asia tensions. The accused arrived at the scene in a blue Ignis car, poured petrol, and set fire to flex boards and promotional material placed directly in front of the building before recording the incident on his phone and fleeing.
Within hours of the incident, a 20-member special investigation team was formed under Kochi City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran and Central ACP Sibi Tom. Despite initial hurdles posed by inactive CCTV cameras in the area, police traced the suspect vehicle using technical intelligence and arrested Ebin from a rented house in Puthencruz.
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