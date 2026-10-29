ETV Bharat / state

NIA Takes Over Ernakulam Synagogue Arson Case Involving UAPA Charges

Kerala Police invoked provisions under the UAPA owing to the grave national security implications and terror angles involved in the case ( ETV Bharat )

Ernakulam: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe into the arson incident near the historic Jewish Synagogue in Ernakulam. The decision came after the Kerala Police invoked stringent provisions under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the primary accused, Ebin B Paul, owing to the grave national security implications and terror angles involved in the case.

Considering the severity of the offense, the Kochi branch of the NIA registered a fresh case and initiated its investigation.

The accused faces severe charges related to anti-national conspiracy and terrorism under UAPA Sections 16 and 18, along with relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigating agencies suspect that the arson attack in Kochi was merely a "test run" forming part of a larger, coordinated terror plot targeting Jewish places of worship across major Indian cities. To uncover the full extent of the conspiracy, the NIA plans to seek custody of Ebin B Paul, who is currently in judicial custody, by submitting a formal application before the designated court.

The investigation has uncovered international connections and financial trails linked to radical handlers. Police revealed that Ebin executed the crime based on instructions received via Telegram from handlers using code names such as 'Boss' and 'Vikram'.

The accused was paid through cryptocurrency for his actions. During interrogation, Ebin confessed to receiving Rs 2 lakh worth of cryptocurrency for the attack on the synagogue and Rs 5,000 for setting fire to a used car showroom in Muvattupuzha.

The NIA is currently tracking the origin of these cryptocurrency transactions.