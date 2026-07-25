NIA Seizes Massive Quantity Of Explosives In Bengal's Birbhum; One Arrested
The operation led to the recovery of 20 sacks of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators from Nalhati. The accused is being questioned for more information.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized a massive quantity of explosives, including 20 sacks of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators, during a raid in Nalhat under the Birbhum district of West Bengal. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.
While the seizure of such a large quantity of explosives has led to panic among locals, the central investigating agency has launched an intensive investigation to determine the purpose behind stockpiling.
Sources said acting on a tip-off regarding the stockpile, a special NIA team from Kolkata's Newtown conducted the raid with the assistance of local police. An extensive search operation led to the recovery of 20 sacks of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators.
A person was detained on suspicion at the spot and was subsequently arrested after inconsistencies were found in his statements. However, his identity has not been disclosed by the NIA yet.
He is being interrogated to uncover who was behind the stockpiling, the source of the materials, and their intended use. The NIA is also examining whether the explosives were meant solely for commercial purposes or if there was any nefarious plot. The seized items are likely to be sent for forensic analysis.
Ammonium nitrate is primarily used in fertilisers and as an ingredient for explosives in mining or construction. Investigators preliminarily believe the explosives were intended for criminal or subversive activities.
Security measures have been tightened in Nalhati and the surrounding areas following the incident. Although the NIA has not yet released detailed information, it has been learnt that several names have been obtained from the arrested individual, and a search for them is reportedly underway. He is scheduled to be produced before the NIA special court on Saturday.
Simultaneously, efforts are on to identify others involved in the network by tracing the source of the recovered materials. Investigators believe that this operation could lead to the uncovering of further crucial information.
Notably, large quantities of explosives and firearms have previously been seized from various parts of the state — ranging from East Medinipur to, most notably, the South 24 Parganas. There have even been past incidents of deaths caused by explosions in these areas.
Also Read