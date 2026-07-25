ETV Bharat / state

NIA Seizes Massive Quantity Of Explosives In Bengal's Birbhum; One Arrested

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized a massive quantity of explosives, including 20 sacks of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators, during a raid in Nalhat under the Birbhum district of West Bengal. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

While the seizure of such a large quantity of explosives has led to panic among locals, the central investigating agency has launched an intensive investigation to determine the purpose behind stockpiling.

Sources said acting on a tip-off regarding the stockpile, a special NIA team from Kolkata's Newtown conducted the raid with the assistance of local police. An extensive search operation led to the recovery of 20 sacks of ammonium nitrate and multiple detonators.

A person was detained on suspicion at the spot and was subsequently arrested after inconsistencies were found in his statements. However, his identity has not been disclosed by the NIA yet.

He is being interrogated to uncover who was behind the stockpiling, the source of the materials, and their intended use. The NIA is also examining whether the explosives were meant solely for commercial purposes or if there was any nefarious plot. The seized items are likely to be sent for forensic analysis.