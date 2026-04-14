ETV Bharat / state

NIA Report Reveals Mothabari Blockade Was Premeditated; Political Leaders Named

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed a series of details in its probe into the Mothabari incident in Malda district. The NIA asserted that the unrest was a premeditated and well-organised attempt to disrupt administrative functions.

In a report submitted to the Special NIA Court in Kolkata, the agency stated that a crowd was deliberately mobilised in front of the Block Development Office (BDO) on the day of the incident and blocked all exit routes. As a result, officials and judicial officers present inside the premises were trapped for several hours. The situation became volatile and massive police deployment was required to rescue them after 11:30 PM.

According to the NIA, the protest was strategically extended by bringing in individuals from outside the locality. The report states that several "deleted voters", people whose names had been removed from the electoral rolls, were mobilised to participate in the demonstration. Additionally, some local Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at electoral duties, were allegedly coerced into joining the protest.

The investigative agency has named several individuals for their alleged roles in orchestrating the blockade. Golam Rabbani, an Indian Secular Front (ISF) Panchayat member, is accused of mobilising people through intimidation and threats, allegedly dragging individuals into the protest.