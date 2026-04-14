NIA Report Reveals Mothabari Blockade Was Premeditated; Political Leaders Named
According to the NIA, the protest was strategically extended by bringing in individuals from outside the locality. Reports Ayan Neogi
Published : April 14, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has exposed a series of details in its probe into the Mothabari incident in Malda district. The NIA asserted that the unrest was a premeditated and well-organised attempt to disrupt administrative functions.
In a report submitted to the Special NIA Court in Kolkata, the agency stated that a crowd was deliberately mobilised in front of the Block Development Office (BDO) on the day of the incident and blocked all exit routes. As a result, officials and judicial officers present inside the premises were trapped for several hours. The situation became volatile and massive police deployment was required to rescue them after 11:30 PM.
According to the NIA, the protest was strategically extended by bringing in individuals from outside the locality. The report states that several "deleted voters", people whose names had been removed from the electoral rolls, were mobilised to participate in the demonstration. Additionally, some local Booth Level Officers (BLOs) at electoral duties, were allegedly coerced into joining the protest.
The investigative agency has named several individuals for their alleged roles in orchestrating the blockade. Golam Rabbani, an Indian Secular Front (ISF) Panchayat member, is accused of mobilising people through intimidation and threats, allegedly dragging individuals into the protest.
The report also mentions arrested Congress worker Asif Sheikh, who is alleged to have stood directly in front of the BDO office. Congress candidate Sayem Chowdhury is said to have played a leadership role. NIA claims that an organised group arrived at the scene on Chowdhury’s orders.
On April 1, unrest in Mothabari, located in the Kaliachak-II block of Malda district erupted. The protest was reportedly the result of the removal of names from the voter list during the Summary Revision (SIR) process. On Wednesday night, seven adjudicators including three women were besieged for several hours while performing their official duties.
Initially, the officials were confined within the Kaliachak-II Block Office until around 11:30 PM. As they were being escorted out, their vehicles were allegedly attacked, which further escalated the situation and lead to a breakdown of law and order.
Following the incident, the Supreme Court of India intervened and directed the Election Commission to hand over the investigation to either the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the NIA. The latter was given the case. The agency has since launched an investigation and arrested several individuals and detained many others for questioning.
Read More: