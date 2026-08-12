NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Chennai, Madurai In Drug Seizure Case
The matter dates back to November 23, 2024, when ICG spotted a suspicious Myanmar boat in the Andaman Sea and seized 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Chennai: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Madurai in connection with a drug case.
The matter dates back to November 23, 2024, when a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) spotted a suspicious Myanmarese boat in the Andaman Sea. Following the interception of the vessel, seven people were arrested.
A thorough search of the vessel led to the seizure of 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine valued at approximately Rs 36,000 crore, the ICG had said.
A case was registered by the NIA to dig deeper into the wider network behind the illegal shipment of the mammoth narcotics consignment.
The case was later transferred to the NIA. Investigators believe the incident may be linked to a drug racket operating from Burma.
Based on the information provided by the arrested individuals, NIA officials conducted simultaneous raids at seven places in Chennai and Madurai.
More than 10 NIA officers reached in two cars for an intensive search at a private apartment complex in Indira Priyadarshini Nagar under Perumbakkam police station in Chennai. Security forces were deployed in the premises for the raid.
The searches are aimed at gathering further evidence and locating those involved in the trafficking network and the movement of the contraband consignment.
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