ETV Bharat / state

NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Chennai, Madurai In Drug Seizure Case

Chennai: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Tamil Nadu's Chennai and Madurai in connection with a drug case.

The matter dates back to November 23, 2024, when a maritime reconnaissance aircraft of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) spotted a suspicious Myanmarese boat in the Andaman Sea. Following the interception of the vessel, seven people were arrested.

A thorough search of the vessel led to the seizure of 6,016.87 kg of methamphetamine valued at approximately Rs 36,000 crore, the ICG had said.

A case was registered by the NIA to dig deeper into the wider network behind the illegal shipment of the mammoth narcotics consignment.