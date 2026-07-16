ETV Bharat / state

RSS Office Bombing: NIA Raids In Jharkhand's Lohardaga As Part Of Probe

Lohardaga: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in Jharkhand's Lohardaga as part of its investigate the bid to hurl petrol bombs on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) provincial office in Ranchi on the night of June 16.

The investigation team conducted simultaneous raids at several locations in the district. During the operation, the agency examined digital devices, documents, and other potential evidence collected from the homes of suspects.

The NIA's special team arrived in Lohardaga at around 4 am on the day and conducted searches at the residences of Saif Ansari, Aman Ansari, and other suspects arrested in the case. During the investigation, various digital devices, documents, and other materials, including mobile phones and laptops, were thoroughly examined. The agency is gathering information about the network, contacts, and possible activities related to the case.