RSS Office Bombing: NIA Raids In Jharkhand's Lohardaga As Part Of Probe
During the operation, the agency examined digital devices, documents, and other potential evidence collected from the homes of suspects.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
Lohardaga: A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches in Jharkhand's Lohardaga as part of its investigate the bid to hurl petrol bombs on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) provincial office in Ranchi on the night of June 16.
The investigation team conducted simultaneous raids at several locations in the district. During the operation, the agency examined digital devices, documents, and other potential evidence collected from the homes of suspects.
The NIA's special team arrived in Lohardaga at around 4 am on the day and conducted searches at the residences of Saif Ansari, Aman Ansari, and other suspects arrested in the case. During the investigation, various digital devices, documents, and other materials, including mobile phones and laptops, were thoroughly examined. The agency is gathering information about the network, contacts, and possible activities related to the case.
The NIA had previously raided the same locations on June 19. During Thursday's raid, the team had to make alternative arrangements when the door of Ansari's house, who is currently in jail, did not open. With the help of an electricity department crane, officials reached the upper level of the building and then entered the house to complete the search.
Tight security arrangements were put in place for the operation. Due to the large presence of security forces, a crowd gathered in the area early in the morning. However, the NIA has not issued any official statement regarding the raid.
When asked about the operation, Lohardaga SP Sadiq Anwar Rizvi said he was unaware of the operation.
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