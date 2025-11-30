ETV Bharat / state

NIA Raids Retired Postmaster's House In Bihar's Khagaria

Khagaria: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the residence of retired postmaster Abdul Hadi in Saidpur village, under Mansi police station in Khagaria district.

Mansi police station in-charge Deepak Kumar declined to divulge details on the raid. However, sources indicate that the action was taken in connection with probe into the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi.

"The NIA team was involved in the operation. The specific case in which the raid was conducted is unknown. The team returned after the raid. Further investigation is underway," said Kumar.

Police said, when the investigation team arrived for the raid, the door of the house was locked from inside. The team, along with a police officer, surrounded the house and entered it by scaling the wall. The entire premises were searched with metal detectors. Following the raid, Hadi has been summoned to Patna for questioning on Monday.