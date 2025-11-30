NIA Raids Retired Postmaster's House In Bihar's Khagaria
While police refused to divulge details on the raid, reports indicate it was part of ongoing probe into Delhi car blast.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 10:15 PM IST
Khagaria: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday raided the residence of retired postmaster Abdul Hadi in Saidpur village, under Mansi police station in Khagaria district.
Mansi police station in-charge Deepak Kumar declined to divulge details on the raid. However, sources indicate that the action was taken in connection with probe into the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi.
"The NIA team was involved in the operation. The specific case in which the raid was conducted is unknown. The team returned after the raid. Further investigation is underway," said Kumar.
Police said, when the investigation team arrived for the raid, the door of the house was locked from inside. The team, along with a police officer, surrounded the house and entered it by scaling the wall. The entire premises were searched with metal detectors. Following the raid, Hadi has been summoned to Patna for questioning on Monday.
Reports indicate that the NIA team arrived at 3 am to conduct the raid. The personnel arrived in four or five vehicles. The house was searched for approximately five hours, during which the family members were evacuated. The raid continued until 8 am.
The team seized several electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones, and took them into their custody for investigation. The NIA is now conducting a technical examination of the seized electronic devices.
Hadi said no case has been filed against him till date. He said he has three sons, one of whom was studying in Ukraine and now lives in Patna. The other two are studying.
