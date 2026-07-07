ETV Bharat / state

NIA Questions Bihar Man In Human Trafficking & International Cyber Fraud Case

NIA officials at the house of the accused in Kalupakar village of East Champaran. ( ETV Bharat )

Motihari: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday questioned Mohammad Kalamuddin, an accused in a human trafficking and international cyber fraud case, in Kalupakar village under the Phenhara police station area of Motihari in Bihar's ​​East Champaran.

After an intense questioning for five hours, the accused has been summoned to appear in Patna on July 13. The NIA team surrounded the house with assistance from security forces in the wee hours. All family members of the accused were questioned, and various important documents and digital data were examined, sources said.

NIA officials extensively questioned Kalamuddin regarding his contacts, bank transactions, foreign travel, mobile call details, active social media accounts, and conversations on various digital platforms. Subsequently, his mobile phone was seized for a forensic examination of the chats, call records, documents, and other digital evidence.

Kalamuddin has been accused of being linked to a network that sent young men to Cambodia with the lure of lucrative jobs. Preliminary investigations revealed that he contacted a youth from Gopalganj and facilitated the process of sending people abroad through him. He also assisted in making travel and ticketing arrangements for the youth to Cambodia.