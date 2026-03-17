ETV Bharat / state

NIA To Probe Terror Conspiracy In Feb Seizure Of Ammonium Nitrate, Gelatine Sticks By Bengal Cops

New Delhi: In the run-up to the Assembly election in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over a case, in which 500 pieces of gelatine sticks and 50 kg of ammonium nitrate were recently seized from Nalhati in Birbhum district.

Security agencies believe the explosives were supposed to be used to create terror during the Assembly election. West Bengal is heading for polling over two phases on April 23 and April 29.

The country’s premier terror investigative agency took over the case following a directive from the Union Home Ministry, whose order, a copy of which is available with ETV Bharat, stated that the central government has received information regarding registration of FIR number 86/2026 dated 14.02.2026 by West Bengal police at Nalhati police station in Birbhum district of West Bengal, under sections 303(2) and 316(2) of the BNS, 2023 and Section 9(B)(2) of the Explosives Act, pertaining to interception of a motorcycle bearing registration number WB-46C-3325 which was laden with two sacks filled with gelatin sticks (approximately 500 pieces) and 1 sack filled with ammonium nitrate (approximately 50 kg).

According to the copy of the order, on inquiry, the apprehended person (the motorcycle rider) failed to produce any valid documents for the ammonium nitrate and gelatine sticks.

The MHA in its order said, “The aforementioned activities attract sections 4 & 5 of the Explosives Substances Act, 1908. The central government is of the opinion that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008 has been committed in the instant case and the aforesaid case is related to possession of explosives under suspicious circumstances with an intent to endanger life or cause serious injury to property and create panic in the minds of the people."

"Having regard to the gravity of the offence, its serious ramifications, and the need to unearth the larger conspiracy, it is required to be investigated by the National Investigation Agency in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008,” the order further said.

Although the Nalhati police station registered the case following the seizure of the explosive on February 14 in West Bengal, the NIA took up the case in New Delhi recently.