NIA Probe: Suspected Terror Operative Hamim Mondal Plotted Online Radicalisation and Targeted Political Leaders
Investigations reveal that handlers from a terrorist organisation based out of Pakistan had assigned Hamim several specific tasks or 'assignments'.
Published : August 7, 2026 at 3:40 AM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 4:00 AM IST
Kolkata: Forensic analysis of the mobile phone, social media accounts, chat history and various digital devices used by Hamim Mondal is underway. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is uncovering a series of crucial details while interrogating Hamim Mondal, who was arrested on suspicion of terrorist links.
Investigations reveal that handlers from a terrorist organisation based out of Pakistan had assigned Hamim several specific tasks or 'assignments'. The main subversive plan was to utilise social media to scout for new members or sympathisers.
NIA sources claimed Hamim was instructed to identify individuals on various social media platforms who regularly shared anti-national or inflammatory posts. The strategy involved gradually establishing contact and building friendships with these individuals, subsequently influencing them ideologically—or 'brainwashing' them—to draw them toward the terrorist organisation.
In essence, investigators believe the aim was to build a new network using online communication as a tool, rather than relying on direct recruitment. However, investigators have not yet been able to specify exactly how many people Hamim contacted or managed to influence.
The NIA is currently examining his mobile phone details, social media accounts, chat history, and various digital devices. Investigators suspect that these digital leads could reveal the identities of several other individuals.
NIA sources further revealed that Hamim was not tasked solely with online surveillance. He was also instructed to gather information regarding the security arrangements outside the homes of several influential political leaders in the state. Investigations suggest that photographs—capturing details such as security measures, deployed police personnel, and entry/exit points at the residences of various political figures—may have been transmitted to the handlers in Pakistan.
According to investigators, the precise objective behind collecting such images and information remains unclear, though the matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness. They are also examining the possibility that sensitive security information passed to foreign-based terrorist handlers could be utilised in plans for subversive activities.
The NIA's investigation is currently focused primarily on Hamim's digital communications, his links with foreign handlers, and the identification of potential associates. The investigating agency expects that correlating digital forensic reports with information obtained during interrogation will reveal further crucial details about this network.