ETV Bharat / state

NIA Probe: Suspected Terror Operative Hamim Mondal Plotted Online Radicalisation and Targeted Political Leaders

Kolkata: Forensic analysis of the mobile phone, social media accounts, chat history and various digital devices used by Hamim Mondal is underway. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is uncovering a series of crucial details while interrogating Hamim Mondal, who was arrested on suspicion of terrorist links.

Investigations reveal that handlers from a terrorist organisation based out of Pakistan had assigned Hamim several specific tasks or 'assignments'. The main subversive plan was to utilise social media to scout for new members or sympathisers.

NIA sources claimed Hamim was instructed to identify individuals on various social media platforms who regularly shared anti-national or inflammatory posts. The strategy involved gradually establishing contact and building friendships with these individuals, subsequently influencing them ideologically—or 'brainwashing' them—to draw them toward the terrorist organisation.

In essence, investigators believe the aim was to build a new network using online communication as a tool, rather than relying on direct recruitment. However, investigators have not yet been able to specify exactly how many people Hamim contacted or managed to influence.