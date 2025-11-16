NIA Probe Reveals Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Of Arms, Narcotics; Chargesheet Against Mastermind Filed
NIA probe reveals mastermind Vishal Pachar procured weapons and narcotics from Pakistan through drones and distributed those in Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 1:38 PM IST
Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Vishal Pachar, the mastermind behind a cross-border arms and drugs smuggling operation.
Investigations have revealed that he played a major role in trafficking weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones into Rajasthan's border areas and subsequently supplying those to other states.
The chargesheet stated Pachar imported and supplied consignments of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones. Through encrypted communications and intelligence channels, he had established a network in three states, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, where he supplied the narcotics and weapons, a statement shared by the NIA stated.
A case has been registered against him under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The NIA investigation has revealed that packets containing drugs and weapons were dropped using high-powered drones along the border areas of Rajasthan. From there, the gang members would collect these packets and then deliver those. Investigation also revealed that the gang members themselves used these weapons against the police and other government agencies.
NIA statement said the agency had taken over the investigations of the case from the Rajasthan Police and it had recently raided several locations in western Rajasthan. Based on their investigation, NIA has now filed a chargesheet in court. Investigations into the role of other individuals associated with this gang are underway, an official said.
