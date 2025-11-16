ETV Bharat / state

NIA Probe Reveals Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Of Arms, Narcotics; Chargesheet Against Mastermind Filed

Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Vishal Pachar, the mastermind behind a cross-border arms and drugs smuggling operation.

Investigations have revealed that he played a major role in trafficking weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones into Rajasthan's border areas and subsequently supplying those to other states.

The chargesheet stated Pachar imported and supplied consignments of weapons and narcotics from Pakistan via drones. Through encrypted communications and intelligence channels, he had established a network in three states, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, where he supplied the narcotics and weapons, a statement shared by the NIA stated.