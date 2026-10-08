ETV Bharat / state

NIA Opposes Bail For API Sachin Vaze In Bombay HC, Says He Could Tamper With Evidence

Bombay High Court ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The NIA on Thursday said if former assistant police inspector Sachin Hindurao Vaze is released on bail, he could easily tamper with evidence and a precedent for this was observed in the Khwaja Yunus case.

The NIA's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh made the statement during a hearing on Vaze's bail plea at the Bombay High Court on Thursday. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale questioned the NIA as to why it did not want bail for Vaze, given the stringent conditions imposed on him. Vaze is the prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare and the Mansukh Hiren murder case.

Singh asserted that granting bail to Vaze posed a danger to society. The NIA detailed how Vaze executed the terror-related act with cold-blooded calculation and orchestrated the murder of his associate, Mansukh Hiren—with the help of others—to prevent the plot from being exposed. The agency also informed the court that Vaze had summoned his former boss, the 'encounter specialist' officer Pradeep Sharma, to the police headquarters and handed over a bag full of cash, subsequently detailing how Sharma abetted Vaze in the conspiracy. "He (Vaze) was earlier charged in a fake encounter case. He was a police officer who had the duty of protecting the public. But he himself indulged in criminal activities where he not just tried to instil fear and terror but he murdered a person," Singh said. The High Court on Thursday expressed surprise over the lifestyle, including the use of high-end cars, Vaze, who is currently in judicial custody. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale also flagged Vaze's extended stay of about 100 days in a room booked at the Oberoi hotel, asking how an officer of the rank of assistant police inspector could afford to drive high-end vehicles. The High Court said that these aspects of Vaze's financial situation, conduct, and professional record are relevant to assessing the charges against him. Singh shared with the High Court witness statements that mentioned that Vaze used expensive and luxury vehicles while he was an assistant police inspector.