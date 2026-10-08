NIA Opposes Bail For API Sachin Vaze In Bombay HC, Says He Could Tamper With Evidence
The court questioned the NIA as to why it did not want bail for Vaze, given the stringent conditions imposed on him.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Mumbai: The NIA on Thursday said if former assistant police inspector Sachin Hindurao Vaze is released on bail, he could easily tamper with evidence and a precedent for this was observed in the Khwaja Yunus case.
The NIA's lawyer, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh made the statement during a hearing on Vaze's bail plea at the Bombay High Court on Thursday. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale questioned the NIA as to why it did not want bail for Vaze, given the stringent conditions imposed on him. Vaze is the prime accused in the Antilia explosives scare and the Mansukh Hiren murder case.
Singh asserted that granting bail to Vaze posed a danger to society. The NIA detailed how Vaze executed the terror-related act with cold-blooded calculation and orchestrated the murder of his associate, Mansukh Hiren—with the help of others—to prevent the plot from being exposed. The agency also informed the court that Vaze had summoned his former boss, the 'encounter specialist' officer Pradeep Sharma, to the police headquarters and handed over a bag full of cash, subsequently detailing how Sharma abetted Vaze in the conspiracy.
"He (Vaze) was earlier charged in a fake encounter case. He was a police officer who had the duty of protecting the public. But he himself indulged in criminal activities where he not just tried to instil fear and terror but he murdered a person," Singh said.
The High Court on Thursday expressed surprise over the lifestyle, including the use of high-end cars, Vaze, who is currently in judicial custody. A bench of Justices Girish Kulkarni and Neela Gokhale also flagged Vaze's extended stay of about 100 days in a room booked at the Oberoi hotel, asking how an officer of the rank of assistant police inspector could afford to drive high-end vehicles.
The High Court said that these aspects of Vaze's financial situation, conduct, and professional record are relevant to assessing the charges against him. Singh shared with the High Court witness statements that mentioned that Vaze used expensive and luxury vehicles while he was an assistant police inspector.
During the hearing, Anil Singh read out a witness statement, which said that Vaze travelled in a black Mercedes and asked those accompanying him to turn off their mobile phones. The court then asked whether the Mercedes belonged to Vaze and whether there was any evidence that the vehicle was registered in his name. After the NIA responded in the affirmative, the court asked whether it was normal for an assistant police inspector to own such an expensive car.
The court remarked, "Since we have not yet seen an Assistant Police Inspector driving a Mercedes..." The court also sought information from the NIA regarding Vaze's other vehicles and reviewed a list of five vehicles he used while serving as assistant police inspector.
This list included a white BMW, a black Volvo, a white Mercedes, a white Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, and another black Mercedes. The court noted that, according to statements submitted by the NIA, Vaze travelled in a high-end Mercedes to the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's residence, 'Varsha'.
Singh told the court that Vaze had stayed at a seven-star hotel in South Mumbai for around 100 days. The court asked how a police officer, earning a monthly salary of around Rs 90,000 at the time, could afford such an expensive lifestyle. The NIA said that these vehicles owned and used by Vaze are being linked to alleged extortion in the case.
Senior Counsel Vijay Thorat is set to begin arguments on behalf of Vaze on October 13. Consequently, the High Court maintained the stay on the bail granted to Vaze by the NIA court.
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