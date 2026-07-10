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NIA-led Joint Team Arrests Two In Manipur In Connection With Killings Of Six Naga Villagers

The operation was launched in the early hours based on credible intelligence gathered by security agencies, reports Pranab Kumar Das

MANIPUR
The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the outskirts of Leilon Vaiphei on June 10. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST

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Updated : July 10, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

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Tezpur: A National Investigation Agency-led joint team comprising the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday arrested two persons from Manipur's Leilon Vaiphei village, who were allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga persons on May 13.

According to official sources, the operation was launched in the early hours based on credible intelligence gathered by security agencies.

The arrested people have been identified as Pradip, son of Tomba, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village, and Ayingbi, wife of Pradip, also a resident of the same village.

During the operation, security personnel carried out necessary search and seizure procedures on the premises in accordance with legal provisions.

Officials said all required legal formalities are being completed, and further investigation into the case is underway.

Following the killings on May 13, Naga organisations blocked roads leading to Kangpokpi district, causing severe shortage of essential commodities and a sharp rise in prices in the Kuki-Zo-majority district.

The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the outskirts of Leilon Vaiphei on June 10.

After the bodies were recovered, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet apologised for the killings and called for an impartial investigation into all acts of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

The security agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Last Updated : July 10, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST

TAGGED:

MANIPUR NAGA KILLINGS
NIA ARRESTS IN MANIPUR
SIX NAGA PERSONS KILLINGS
NIA LED JOINT TEAM ARREST
ARREST IN NAGA KILLINGS

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