NIA-led Joint Team Arrests Two In Manipur In Connection With Killings Of Six Naga Villagers
The operation was launched in the early hours based on credible intelligence gathered by security agencies, reports Pranab Kumar Das
Published : July 10, 2026 at 3:11 PM IST|
Updated : July 10, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Tezpur: A National Investigation Agency-led joint team comprising the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday arrested two persons from Manipur's Leilon Vaiphei village, who were allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga persons on May 13.
According to official sources, the operation was launched in the early hours based on credible intelligence gathered by security agencies.
The arrested people have been identified as Pradip, son of Tomba, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village, and Ayingbi, wife of Pradip, also a resident of the same village.
On the basis of credible inputs from own sources, a joint team of Manipur Police, NIA and CRPF launched a precise operation to apprehend two accused who were allegedly involved in killing of 6 (six) Naga individuals on 13/05/2026 in Leilon Vaiphei village.— Manipur Police (@manipur_police) July 10, 2026
The operation was…
During the operation, security personnel carried out necessary search and seizure procedures on the premises in accordance with legal provisions.
Officials said all required legal formalities are being completed, and further investigation into the case is underway.
Following the killings on May 13, Naga organisations blocked roads leading to Kangpokpi district, causing severe shortage of essential commodities and a sharp rise in prices in the Kuki-Zo-majority district.
The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the outskirts of Leilon Vaiphei on June 10.
After the bodies were recovered, Kuki Zo Council (KZC) chairman Henlienthang Thanglet apologised for the killings and called for an impartial investigation into all acts of violence linked to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.
The security agencies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
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