ETV Bharat / state

NIA-led Joint Team Arrests Two In Manipur In Connection With Killings Of Six Naga Villagers

The bodies of the six victims were recovered from the outskirts of Leilon Vaiphei on June 10. ( ETV Bharat )

Tezpur: A National Investigation Agency-led joint team comprising the Manipur Police and the Central Reserve Police Force on Friday arrested two persons from Manipur's Leilon Vaiphei village, who were allegedly involved in the killing of six Naga persons on May 13.

According to official sources, the operation was launched in the early hours based on credible intelligence gathered by security agencies.

The arrested people have been identified as Pradip, son of Tomba, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village, and Ayingbi, wife of Pradip, also a resident of the same village.

During the operation, security personnel carried out necessary search and seizure procedures on the premises in accordance with legal provisions.