NIA Launches Massive Crackdown On PFI Centers Across Kerala To Track Absconding Fugitives
The investigative agency inspected around twenty locations, meticulously searching for six key PFI activists who have been evading arrest.
Published : January 28, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
Kochi: In a significant move to track down absconding militants, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids across multiple Popular Front of India (PFI) centres in Kerala on Wednesday.
The lightning strikes were primarily focused on Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, targeting individuals linked to cases registered by the federal agency following the nationwide ban on the organisation. According to sources, the investigative agency inspected around twenty locations, meticulously searching for six key PFI activists who have been evading arrest.
These individuals are wanted in connection with cases involving unlawful activities and the high-profile murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan. The agency recently intensified its efforts by announcing substantial cash rewards for any information leading to the capture of these fugitives.
Among those on the wanted list is Abdul Vahab, 38, from Aluva, for whom a bounty of ₹7,00,000 has been declared. Similar rewards of ₹7,00,000 each have been placed on Abdul Rasheed K, 35, from Pattambi, and Ayub T.A., 52, from Edavanakkad.
Furthermore, a reward of ₹3,00,000 is offered for information on Muhammad Mansoor, 43, also from Pattambi. The NIA has also sought public assistance in locating Muhammad Yasar Arafath from Alangad and Moideenkutty P from Valanchery, assuring that the identities of informants will be kept strictly confidential.
During the simultaneous raids, investigators reportedly seized several digital devices, including mobile phones and SIM cards, along with bank passbooks and documents. Crucial evidence, such as diary entries potentially linking the suspects to Hawala transactions and foreign funding, has also surfaced during the operation.
As per sources, the agency's current focus is on dismantling the 'sleeper cells' that provide logistical and financial support to these absconders. Intelligence suggests that while some suspects may still be hiding within the state, others might have crossed borders into neighbouring states. By analysing the seized documents and digital footprints, the NIA aims to uncover the broader network that facilitates the movement and sustenance of these fugitives.
