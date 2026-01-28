ETV Bharat / state

NIA Launches Massive Crackdown On PFI Centers Across Kerala To Track Absconding Fugitives

Kochi: In a significant move to track down absconding militants, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive raids across multiple Popular Front of India (PFI) centres in Kerala on Wednesday.

The lightning strikes were primarily focused on Ernakulam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts, targeting individuals linked to cases registered by the federal agency following the nationwide ban on the organisation. According to sources, the investigative agency inspected around twenty locations, meticulously searching for six key PFI activists who have been evading arrest.

These individuals are wanted in connection with cases involving unlawful activities and the high-profile murder of RSS worker Sreenivasan. The agency recently intensified its efforts by announcing substantial cash rewards for any information leading to the capture of these fugitives.

Among those on the wanted list is Abdul Vahab, 38, from Aluva, for whom a bounty of ₹7,00,000 has been declared. Similar rewards of ₹7,00,000 each have been placed on Abdul Rasheed K, 35, from Pattambi, and Ayub T.A., 52, from Edavanakkad.