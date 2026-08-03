ETV Bharat / state

NIA Grills JeM Operative, Close Aide To Unearth Militant Links, Networks

Kolkata: Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday interrogated suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) operative Hamim Mondal and his close associate Arpita Sarkar for hours in connection with a terror link and honey trap racket.

The primary focus of the questioning was to gather detailed information about the terror organisation's network, communication methods, and the individuals operating behind the scenes. Preliminary inquiries revealed multiple leads pointing to potential links with a terrorist organisation. Consequently, coordination among the various agencies handling the investigation has been stepped up.

Considering the seriousness of the charges against Mondal and Sarkar, who also have links with Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal group, the NIA also decided to step into the investigation process against the duo. While Mondal was arrested in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman last week, Sarkar was picked up from Jharkhand's Sahibganj.

NIA sources revealed that investigators focused particularly on identifying who issued their orders, which terrorist organisation they were linked to, which encrypted messaging apps were used by them to communicate with the organisation's leaders, and who assigned specific tasks to Mondal.

Investigators suspect that the information obtained from the duo could lead to the identification of others involved. Hence, the NIA may also interrogate Aditya Singh, a close associate of the duo, in the near future.

Following his arrest on Monday, Singh is under STF custody. Questioning him is likely to reveal vital information regarding the entire network, communication patterns, and potential links to the terrorist organisation. Authorities are also examining digital devices, chat histories, and data related to various forms of online communication.