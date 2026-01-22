ETV Bharat / state

NIA Files Chargesheet Against Five In AQIS Online Radicalisation Case In Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five accused in a case related to online radicalisation by the banned terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), officials said on Tuesday.

The chargesheet was filed before an NIA court, accusing the individuals of using social media platforms to mislead vulnerable youths and push them towards extremist ideology and terrorist activities. NIA investigations revealed that AQIS was propagating anti-India and radical content online to incite jihad and armed rebellion against the democratically elected government.

Social media platforms were allegedly used to spread extremist propaganda and radicalise youths. The case was initially investigated by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later taken over by the NIA. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Fardeen of Ahmedabad, Qureshi Saifullah of Modasa in Gujarat, Mohammad Faik of Delhi, Zeeshan Ali of Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Shama Parveen of Bengaluru in Karnataka.

According to the information provided by NIA counsel Mukesh Kapadia, the accused have been booked under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act. They are alleged to have propagated and supported the ideology of AQIS and prepared a psychological ground for terrorist activities.

The officials have found that the accused shared provocative videos, audio clips, images and text messages on platforms such as Instagram and Telegram. The NIA said Mohammad Faik, a resident of Old Delhi, played a key role in the conspiracy by disseminating the ideology of AQIS and Jaish-e-Mohammed leaders through social media and closed groups.