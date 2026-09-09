ETV Bharat / state

NIA Expands Probe Into Rs 17.29 Crore Fake Currency Case, Examines Old Saharanpur Cases

Saharanpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the recovery of fake currency notes worth Rs 17.29 crore from the currency chest of Punjab National Bank in Saharanpur.

The agency has now expanded its investigation to include earlier cases of counterfeit currency that were reported in Saharanpur around five months ago.

The sudden disappearance of Adarsh, a driver associated with the currency chest, has added another twist to the case. On Wednesday afternoon, an NIA SP visited the Saharanpur SSP's office and held a high-level meeting with SSP Abhinandan and SP City Vyom Bindal.