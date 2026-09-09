NIA Expands Probe Into Rs 17.29 Crore Fake Currency Case, Examines Old Saharanpur Cases
The agency has now expanded its investigation to include earlier cases of counterfeit currency that were reported in Saharanpur around five months ago.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 10:01 PM IST
Saharanpur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its probe into the recovery of fake currency notes worth Rs 17.29 crore from the currency chest of Punjab National Bank in Saharanpur.
The agency has now expanded its investigation to include earlier cases of counterfeit currency that were reported in Saharanpur around five months ago.
The sudden disappearance of Adarsh, a driver associated with the currency chest, has added another twist to the case. On Wednesday afternoon, an NIA SP visited the Saharanpur SSP's office and held a high-level meeting with SSP Abhinandan and SP City Vyom Bindal.
The officials discussed several aspects of the case and the next stage of the investigation. An NIA official said the agency was proceeding in the right direction and indicated that two more suspects could be arrested soon. The agency has so far refrained from disclosing the names of the accused or details of their alleged roles, citing the need to protect the investigation.
The agency is also examining an older counterfeit currency case from Saharanpur as a possible link in the investigation.
According to SP City Vyom Bindal, police had arrested three people around five months ago for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit currency in Saharanpur. Police recovered fake Rs 500 notes, a printer and other materials from their possession. The case was also investigated by the Special Operations Group (SOG).
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