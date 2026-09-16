NIA Court To Announce Sentence In 2013 Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack On Congress Rally Today
Special NIA court of Jagdalpur will announce the sentence today after holding ten accused guilty in the 2013 Naxalite attack on Congress rally.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 1:44 PM IST
Jagdalpur: The special NIA court of Jagdalpur will announce the sentence on Wednesday against ten accused who were found guilty in the 2013 Naxalite attack in Darbha's Jheeram Valley on a Congress rally.
Earlier after 13 years, the special court of NIA found the accused guilty in the Naxalite attack on September 5. On May 25, 2013, Maoists laid an ambush and started firing in Jhiram valley on the Congress’s "Parivartan Rally" in Darbha police station area.
In the Naxalite attack, 32 people, including some top Congress leaders including former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, then-state Congress President Nandkumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, influential Bastar leader Mahendra Karma, and former MLA Uday Mudaliar were killed.
Earlier after hearing the arguments in the case and recording the statements of witnesses, the special NIA court held ten accused guilty.
Those who were convicted were Pramila Modiam, Chaitu Lekam alias Munna, Sumitra Punem Modiyam, Mukka Mandavi, Kosa Kwas, Rectangle Markam, Madakami Deva, Joga Madkami, Banjami Sanna alias Chamru alias Denga and Mahadev Nag.
Defence Counsel, Arvind Choudhary, earlier said that the court has found all the accused guilty and the announcement of the punishment has been set for September 16. "The defence will now appeal this verdict in the Chhattisgarh High Court," he said.
According to the prosecution, in the 2013 attack the Naxalites carried out a landmine explosion which was followed by indiscriminate gunfire and grenade attacks resulting in deaths of people and injuries to several others.
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