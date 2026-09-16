ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court To Announce Sentence In 2013 Chhattisgarh Naxalite Attack On Congress Rally Today

Arms recovered from Naxalites in the Sitagota jungle area of Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh. ( ANI )

Jagdalpur: The special NIA court of Jagdalpur will announce the sentence on Wednesday against ten accused who were found guilty in the 2013 Naxalite attack in Darbha's Jheeram Valley on a Congress rally.

Earlier after 13 years, the special court of NIA found the accused guilty in the Naxalite attack on September 5. On May 25, 2013, Maoists laid an ambush and started firing in Jhiram valley on the Congress’s "Parivartan Rally" in Darbha police station area.

In the Naxalite attack, 32 people, including some top Congress leaders including former Union Minister Vidya Charan Shukla, then-state Congress President Nandkumar Patel and his son Dinesh Patel, influential Bastar leader Mahendra Karma, and former MLA Uday Mudaliar were killed.

Earlier after hearing the arguments in the case and recording the statements of witnesses, the special NIA court held ten accused guilty.