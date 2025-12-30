ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Declares Three Kashmir Residents Proclaimed Offenders In Digital Disaffection Case

Srinagar: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act has issued a formal proclamation against three Kashmir residents accused of spreading disaffection against the Union of India through social media platforms, officials said.

The Special NIA Court in Srinagar invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, declaring the three as proclaimed offenders in connection with FIR No. 07 of 2020 registered at Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir. The order was passed by the Special Judge today after the court was satisfied that the accused were deliberately evading the judicial process.

The court directed the accused to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026, and warned that failure to comply would invite further coercive measures, including attachment of property under Section 83 of the CrPC.

Those named in the proclamation are Mubeen Ahmad Shah, son of the late Ali Mohammad Shah of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar; Azizul Hassan Ashai, also known as Tony Ashai, son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai and a resident of the same locality; and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Trehgam in Kupwara district.

According to Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the investigation revealed that the trio allegedly carried out a coordinated campaign on social media platforms including Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and WhatsApp. Officials allege the content shared by them was fake, exaggerated or taken out of context, and was aimed at inciting street violence, disrupting normal life, damaging public property and disturbing public order in the Union Territory.