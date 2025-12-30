NIA Court Declares Three Kashmir Residents Proclaimed Offenders In Digital Disaffection Case
Officials said despite being declared absconders, the three accused maintain online presence and are active on social media, allegedly posting false and provocative content.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST
Srinagar: A special court designated under the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Act has issued a formal proclamation against three Kashmir residents accused of spreading disaffection against the Union of India through social media platforms, officials said.
The Special NIA Court in Srinagar invoked Section 82 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, declaring the three as proclaimed offenders in connection with FIR No. 07 of 2020 registered at Police Station Counter Intelligence Kashmir. The order was passed by the Special Judge today after the court was satisfied that the accused were deliberately evading the judicial process.
The court directed the accused to appear before it on or before January 31, 2026, and warned that failure to comply would invite further coercive measures, including attachment of property under Section 83 of the CrPC.
Those named in the proclamation are Mubeen Ahmad Shah, son of the late Ali Mohammad Shah of Dock Wali Colony, Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar; Azizul Hassan Ashai, also known as Tony Ashai, son of Nazir Ahmad Ashai and a resident of the same locality; and Rifat Wani, daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Wani of Trehgam in Kupwara district.
According to Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), the investigation revealed that the trio allegedly carried out a coordinated campaign on social media platforms including Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and WhatsApp. Officials allege the content shared by them was fake, exaggerated or taken out of context, and was aimed at inciting street violence, disrupting normal life, damaging public property and disturbing public order in the Union Territory.
The FIR invokes Sections 153-A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with promoting enmity between groups and making statements conducive to public mischief, along with Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, which relates to unlawful activities threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the country.
Investigators said non-bailable warrants had earlier been issued against the accused, but they failed to appear before the court and subsequently went underground to avoid arrest. The proclamation proceedings were initiated after repeated attempts to secure their presence through legal means proved unsuccessful.
Authorities said that despite being declared absconders, the three accused continue to maintain an online presence and are allegedly active on social media, posting material that officials describe as false and provocative in nature.
Officials said Mubeen Shah and Azizul Ashai are residents of a densely populated area of Srinagar and were allegedly involved in managing and amplifying online content with a local reach, while Rifat Wani is accused of using multiple platforms to circulate posts and messages linked to the same network. Investigators allege their activities were interconnected and part of a broader digital effort to influence public sentiment and mobilise unrest.
CIK said it remains committed to taking firm legal action against individuals accused of using digital platforms to propagate what it terms anti-national content, adding that such cases will be pursued to their logical conclusion in accordance with the law.
Also Read