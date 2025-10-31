ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Sentences Lucknow Man For Involvement In Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Conspiracy Case

Lucknow: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Lucknow sentenced a man to imprisonment on Thursday in a case related to a terror conspiracy hatched by Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation based at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, according to an official statement.

The court sentenced Mohammad Moid, a resident of Lucknow, to the period already spent by him in prison, that is, one year, nine months and 13 days, and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on him. The sentence was pronounced by the court after the accused pleaded guilty.

The trial against the remaining five chargesheeted accused is continuing in the case, relating to the arrest of two Al-Qaeda members in July 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

The arrests took place on the basis of information shared by Al-Qaeda member Umar Halmandi, who had himself identified and recruited some people in Lucknow for raising the Al-Qaeda module in the region, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

He had further informed police about Al-Qaeda affiliate Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) -- an outfit raised to carry out a series of terror acts before August 15, 2021 in various Uttar Pradesh cities, especially Lucknow -- the statement said.