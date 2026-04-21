NIA Court Acquits Three Kashmiri Men In Terror Case After Nearly Six Years In Jail
Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Manjeet Singh Manhas said the prosecution failed to establish the essential ingredients of the offences under the UAPA.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 5:47 PM IST
Srinagar: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir has acquitted three men from Baramulla's Sopore town in a terror case. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged recovery of arms and their links to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
Asserting that “suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof,” the NIA court acquitted Waseem Irshad Gabroo of Takiyabal, Mehraj-ud-Din Wani of the Badshah Masjid area, and Mehraj-ud-Din Gojri of Batpora, all residents of Sopore in north Kashmir, giving them the “benefit of doubt.”
In his 56-page judgment, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Manjeet Singh Manhas, also the designated NIA judge, said the prosecution case was marked by inconsistencies and lacked credible evidence. "...the prosecution has failed to establish the essential ingredients of the offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, and the evidence on record is wholly insufficient to sustain a conviction," the court observed.
The three were arrested in September 2020 during a naka (checkpost) checking at Drugmulla (Kupwara district). The court noted that no independent witnesses were associated with the alleged seizure.
It also pointed to lapses in the handling of the case property. "The sealing and identification of the alleged arms and cash has not been established beyond reasonable doubt," the court said, adding "...the prosecution has failed to establish the authenticity and legality of the seizure proceedings. Such lapses go to the root of the prosecution case and render the recovery legally unreliable."
On the alleged terror links, the court found no supporting material beyond disclosure statements. "The alleged affiliation with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) is based solely on inadmissible confessional statements," the court observed.
"No independent material, such as call detail records, financial trail, or witness testimony, has been produced to substantiate the alleged affiliation with JeM. The alleged source of funds from HMT Srinagar remains uninvestigated and uncorroborated. Mere assertions in disclosure statements, which themselves are inadmissible, cannot be elevated to proof of such serious allegations," the court added.
Highlighting the standard required in criminal trials, the court said, "Accordingly, this Court holds that the evidence on record falls short of the standard required in criminal law and does not establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.
While ordering their acquittal, the court said: "In view of the foregoing discussion and findings, this Court holds that the prosecution has failed to prove the charges against the accused persons beyond reasonable doubt, accordingly, in the case titled UT of J&K through SHO P/S Kupwara versus Waseem Irshad Gabroo, Mehraj-ud-Din Wani and Mehraj-ud-Din Gojri, arising out of Case FIR No. 233 of 2020 of Police Station Kupwara, for the alleged commission of offences punishable under Sections 13, 20, 21, 23, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Section 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, all the accused persons are hereby acquitted of the charges."
The three men had been lodged in District Jail Kupwara since their arrest in 2020. The court ordered their release, subject to any other case. "In-Charge District Jail concerned are directed to release the accused persons named above forthwith from their respective custodies, provided the accused persons are not required in any other case."
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