ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Acquits Three Kashmiri Men In Terror Case After Nearly Six Years In Jail

Srinagar: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu and Kashmir has acquitted three men from Baramulla's Sopore town in a terror case. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the alleged recovery of arms and their links to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

Asserting that “suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof,” the NIA court acquitted Waseem Irshad Gabroo of Takiyabal, Mehraj-ud-Din Wani of the Badshah Masjid area, and Mehraj-ud-Din Gojri of Batpora, all residents of Sopore in north Kashmir, giving them the “benefit of doubt.”

In his 56-page judgment, Principal District and Sessions Judge Kupwara Manjeet Singh Manhas, also the designated NIA judge, said the prosecution case was marked by inconsistencies and lacked credible evidence. "...the prosecution has failed to establish the essential ingredients of the offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, and the evidence on record is wholly insufficient to sustain a conviction," the court observed.

The three were arrested in September 2020 during a naka (checkpost) checking at Drugmulla (Kupwara district). The court noted that no independent witnesses were associated with the alleged seizure.

It also pointed to lapses in the handling of the case property. "The sealing and identification of the alleged arms and cash has not been established beyond reasonable doubt," the court said, adding "...the prosecution has failed to establish the authenticity and legality of the seizure proceedings. Such lapses go to the root of the prosecution case and render the recovery legally unreliable."