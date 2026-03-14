ETV Bharat / state

NIA Court Acquits Three Accused In 2020 Killing Of J&K BJP Leader Waseem Bari, His Father And Brother

BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari who was killed along with his father and brother on July 8, 2020. ( File photo )

Srinagar: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in north Kashmir's Bandipora has acquitted three men accused of supporting terrorists involved in the 2020 killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and two of his family members. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

In an 89-page judgment issued earlier this week, Special Judge Mir Wajahat, who serves as District and Sessions Judge and Additional Sessions Judge Bandipora, acquitted Abrar Gulzar Khan, Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, and Mohammad Waqar Lone of the charge under Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case was titled Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through Police Station Bandipora versus Abrar Gulzar Khan and others and arose out of FIR No. 74 of 2020 registered at Police Station Bandipora. The FIR invoked Sections 302 and 452 of the IPC along with several provisions of the UAPA.

According to the prosecution, on July 8, 2020, unidentified terrorists entered the shop of Sheikh Waseem Bari, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bandipora, and opened indiscriminate fire. Bari, his father, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, and his brother Umar Saeed Sultan Bari sustained grievous injuries and later died at the District Hospital Bandipora.

The investigation initially identified four alleged attackers: Abid Rashid Dar alias Kasai, Azad Ahmad Shah, Abu Usman, and Sajjad Ahmad Mir alias Haider. During the investigation, Abu Usman and Sajjad Mir were killed in an encounter in Kreeri, Baramulla, while Abid Rashid Dar and Azad Ahmad Shah remained absconding and proceedings against them were initiated under Section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Police alleged that three other men from Bandipora district—Abrar Gulzar Khan, son of Gulzar Ahmad Khan, resident of Bagh Bandipora; Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Quil Muqam Bandipora; and Mohammad Waqar Lone, son of late Ghulam Mohammad Lone, resident of Chittibandi Bandipora—had assisted the terrorists by providing logistical support and information.

They were arrested on July 23, 2020, about fifteen days after the attack, and were charged under Section 39 of the UAPA, which deals with providing support to a terrorist organisation.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Court at Baramulla on January 9, 2021. Later, after a dedicated Special Court was established in Bandipora, the case was transferred there. Charges under Section 39 UAPA were framed against the three accused on July 8, 2021. They pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.

During the trial, the prosecution examined 17 witnesses between August 2021 and June 2025 and produced documentary and material evidence, including alleged recoveries of posters of the banned organisation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and mobile phones.