NIA Court Acquits Three Accused In 2020 Killing Of J&K BJP Leader Waseem Bari, His Father And Brother
Court found major deficiencies in prosecution’s case, including contradictions in witness testimony and failure to establish any specific act of support to a terrorist organisation.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 9:47 AM IST
Srinagar: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in north Kashmir's Bandipora has acquitted three men accused of supporting terrorists involved in the 2020 killing of BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari and two of his family members. The court held that the prosecution failed to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.
In an 89-page judgment issued earlier this week, Special Judge Mir Wajahat, who serves as District and Sessions Judge and Additional Sessions Judge Bandipora, acquitted Abrar Gulzar Khan, Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, and Mohammad Waqar Lone of the charge under Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The case was titled Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir through Police Station Bandipora versus Abrar Gulzar Khan and others and arose out of FIR No. 74 of 2020 registered at Police Station Bandipora. The FIR invoked Sections 302 and 452 of the IPC along with several provisions of the UAPA.
According to the prosecution, on July 8, 2020, unidentified terrorists entered the shop of Sheikh Waseem Bari, district president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bandipora, and opened indiscriminate fire. Bari, his father, Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, and his brother Umar Saeed Sultan Bari sustained grievous injuries and later died at the District Hospital Bandipora.
The investigation initially identified four alleged attackers: Abid Rashid Dar alias Kasai, Azad Ahmad Shah, Abu Usman, and Sajjad Ahmad Mir alias Haider. During the investigation, Abu Usman and Sajjad Mir were killed in an encounter in Kreeri, Baramulla, while Abid Rashid Dar and Azad Ahmad Shah remained absconding and proceedings against them were initiated under Section 299 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.
Police alleged that three other men from Bandipora district—Abrar Gulzar Khan, son of Gulzar Ahmad Khan, resident of Bagh Bandipora; Muneer Ahmad Sheikh, son of Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, resident of Quil Muqam Bandipora; and Mohammad Waqar Lone, son of late Ghulam Mohammad Lone, resident of Chittibandi Bandipora—had assisted the terrorists by providing logistical support and information.
They were arrested on July 23, 2020, about fifteen days after the attack, and were charged under Section 39 of the UAPA, which deals with providing support to a terrorist organisation.
The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Court at Baramulla on January 9, 2021. Later, after a dedicated Special Court was established in Bandipora, the case was transferred there. Charges under Section 39 UAPA were framed against the three accused on July 8, 2021. They pleaded not guilty and claimed a trial.
During the trial, the prosecution examined 17 witnesses between August 2021 and June 2025 and produced documentary and material evidence, including alleged recoveries of posters of the banned organisation Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen and mobile phones.
However, the court found major deficiencies in the prosecution’s case, including contradictions in witness testimony, a lack of independent witnesses during searches, and a failure to establish any specific act of support to a terrorist organisation. The court held that the prosecution had failed to prove the essential ingredients of the offence under Section 39 UAPA.
"The prosecution has failed to establish beyond reasonable doubt that the accused … committed the offence under Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 as charged,” the court said. The judge also found that the evidence did not demonstrate the required intent to further the activities of a terrorist organisation, which is a core element of the offence.
"The prosecution has specifically failed to establish the specific mens rea — the intention to further the activity of a terrorist organization — required by Section 39(1),” the judgment stated.
The court further observed that key pieces of evidence relied upon by the prosecution were legally insufficient. “The CDRs are inadmissible in evidence for want of the mandatory certificate under Section 65-B of the Indian Evidence Act,” the judge noted, adding that even otherwise the records did not connect the accused with the attack.
On the alleged recovery of posters and phones, the court said the evidence was unreliable due to contradictions, absence of independent witnesses and lack of proper sealing or identification of the seized items. After analysing the testimony of all prosecution witnesses and the documentary record, the court concluded that the chain of circumstantial evidence was incomplete.
The judgment said: “The evidence produced by the prosecution, when examined faithfully, rigorously, and without the substitution of suspicion for proof, admits of only one answer: it has not been proved.”
The court then ordered:“Accordingly, the accused Abrar Gulzar Khan… Muneer Ahmad Sheikh… and Mohammad Waqar Lone… are hereby acquitted of the charge under Section 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by benefit of doubt, and they are ordered to be set at liberty forthwith if not required to be detained in connection with any other case.”
The court directed that the case property, including the posters and seized mobile phone, be dealt with according to the law after the expiry of the appeal period. Proceedings against absconding accused Abid Rashid Dar and Azad Ahmad Shah will continue separately before the competent court.
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