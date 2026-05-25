NIA Conducts Raids In Shopian, Searches House Of Former JeI Functionary And Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom
NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, reached the residence early in the morning and conducted searches for several hours.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 9:04 AM IST
Shahid Tak /Shopian: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, including the residence of Shahzada Aurangzeb, a resident of Muloo Chitragam in Zainapora area.
According to sources, Shahzada Aurangzeb had earlier served as the district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Shopian. Officials said the NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, reached the residence early in the morning and conducted searches for several hours.
There was no immediate official statement from the agency regarding the nature of the investigation or whether any material was seized during the searches. Reports of any detention or arrest had also not been confirmed till the filing of this report.
The searches come amid the continued crackdown on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, which was banned by the Government of India under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2019. The ban was later extended in 2024 over allegations related to separatist activities and terror funding.
Meanwhile, the NIA also carried out searches at Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom, located in the Imam Sahib area of Shopian district. The institution was recently declared an unlawful association under the UAPA by the Jammu and Kashmir administration. The order was issued under Section 8(1) by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg. Further details regarding the raids are awaited.
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