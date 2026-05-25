ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raids In Shopian, Searches House Of Former JeI Functionary And Jamia Siraj-ul-Uloom

Shahid Tak /Shopian: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at multiple locations in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, including the residence of Shahzada Aurangzeb, a resident of Muloo Chitragam in Zainapora area.

According to sources, Shahzada Aurangzeb had earlier served as the district chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) in Shopian. Officials said the NIA team, accompanied by police and CRPF personnel, reached the residence early in the morning and conducted searches for several hours.

There was no immediate official statement from the agency regarding the nature of the investigation or whether any material was seized during the searches. Reports of any detention or arrest had also not been confirmed till the filing of this report.