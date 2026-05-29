ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raids In Pakistan-Linked Drugs, Arms Smuggling Case; Youth From Rajasthan's Neemrana Interrogated

Kotputli-Behror: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a man into custody for interrogation in Neemrana in Rajasthan's Kotpuli-Behror district on Thursday as part of an investigation into a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network linked to an alleged Pakistani gangster.

The NIA has launched a multi-state crackdown into the alleged terror conspiracy and carried out raids at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

In Rajasthan, Ajmer and Neemrana fall within the purview of the operation.