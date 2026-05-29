NIA Conducts Raids In Pakistan-Linked Drugs, Arms Smuggling Case; Youth From Rajasthan's Neemrana Interrogated
NIA conducted searches at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra in connection with Pakistan-linked drugs and arms smuggling case.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST
Kotputli-Behror: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took a man into custody for interrogation in Neemrana in Rajasthan's Kotpuli-Behror district on Thursday as part of an investigation into a cross-border arms and narcotics smuggling network linked to an alleged Pakistani gangster.
The NIA has launched a multi-state crackdown into the alleged terror conspiracy and carried out raids at 12 locations across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Maharashtra.
In Rajasthan, Ajmer and Neemrana fall within the purview of the operation.
Neemrana Station House Officer (SHO) Rajesh Meena said, three months ago, a youth was apprehended in Punjab in connection with the drugs and arms smuggling case. During NIA's investigation, the name of a person from Neemrana, Shubham, surfaced, he said.
Subsequently, an NIA team arrived at Neemrana police station on Thursday evening and interrogated the youth. However, no official statement in this regard has been issued by the agencies till now.
According to the police, names of several suspects have emerged in connection with the case involving smuggling of arms and narcotics across the India-Pakistan border. The NIA team is continuously interrogating the suspects. It is believed that as the investigation progresses, the agency may make significant revelations regarding the case. An official statement from NIA is awaited.
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