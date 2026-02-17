ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raid In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar

According to sources, the raid was conducted in connection with a case registered in 2024.

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted a raid and search operation at the residence of a Srinagar resident in connection with a case registered in 2024.

Official sources said that an NIA team accompanied by the paramilitary and local police conducted the raid and searche in Gulshan Abad locality of Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar. Sources said the raids were linked to the FIR number 18/2024.

According to reports, the owner of the house where the raid was conducted belongs to a retired government employee. The federal investigation agency has not yet issued any statement with regards to the raid.

