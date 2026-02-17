ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Raid In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted a raid and search operation at the residence of a Srinagar resident in connection with a case registered in 2024.

Official sources said that an NIA team accompanied by the paramilitary and local police conducted the raid and searche in Gulshan Abad locality of Mehjoor Nagar in Srinagar. Sources said the raids were linked to the FIR number 18/2024.