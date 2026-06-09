ETV Bharat / state

NIA Conducts Early-Morning Raid At Medical Businessman's House In Haryana's Panipat

Panipat: A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the residence of a medical businessman in Haryana's Panipat district on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the NIA team arrived from Chandigarh and, along with local police personnel, began the operation at around 5 am. The search and questioning continued for nearly three-and-a-half hours at the residence of medical trader Manjit Saini.

Sources said NIA officers questioned family members and examined mobile phones, documents and other records during the operation. After completing the search, the team reportedly took away certain documents and digital records for further examination.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters Satish Vats said the NIA team had visited the premises as part of an ongoing investigation but did not share specific details about the case. "The NIA team came in connection with an investigation. However, the agency has not provided any detailed information regarding the matter," he said.