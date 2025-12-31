ETV Bharat / state

Sadanand Date To Take Charge As New Maharashtra DGP On Jan 3

Mumbai: Sadanand Vasant Date, a senior IPS officer and former Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.

He is set to take charge as DGP on January 3, 2026 following Rashmi Shukla's retirement on December 31, and a major responsibility will be to oversee the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Date confirmed, "I will assume charge on January 3, 2026." Date said he is currently travelling. When asked what his priorities were, he said, "This is a big state and I will take a while to understand the dynamics of Maharashtra."