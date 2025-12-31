Sadanand Date To Take Charge As New Maharashtra DGP On Jan 3
Before serving as DG, NIA, Sadanand Date was the head of the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Maharashtra.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 3:11 PM IST
Mumbai: Sadanand Vasant Date, a senior IPS officer and former Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Maharashtra.
He is set to take charge as DGP on January 3, 2026 following Rashmi Shukla's retirement on December 31, and a major responsibility will be to oversee the upcoming municipal elections in Maharashtra.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Date confirmed, "I will assume charge on January 3, 2026." Date said he is currently travelling. When asked what his priorities were, he said, "This is a big state and I will take a while to understand the dynamics of Maharashtra."
Sadanand Date, a 1990-batch Maharashtra cadre IPS officer, was appointed as the Director General of CRPF in 2015. Along with martyred IPS officer Hemant Karkare and other slain policemen, Date is also synonymous with fighting against the terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008.
Date was the Additional Commissioner of Police at that time and had immediately left for a police station to pick up a carbine, taking along a few officers with him. Date saved many citizens and safely evacuated women and children from the Cama and Albless Hospital. He was injured in the blast as he led from the front while entering the hospital while two policemen succumbed to their injuries.
Before taking over as the NIA chief, Date headed the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad and also served as the Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) in Mumbai.
