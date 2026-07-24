ETV Bharat / state

NIA Chargesheets One In Gujarat Online Radicalisation Case Linked To JeM, Al-Qaeda

New Delhi: The NIA has chargesheeted one person in a Gujarat online radicalisation case allegedly linked to proscribed terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Al-Qaeda (AQ), accusing him of conspiring secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India, officials said on Thursday.

The chargesheet, filed before a special NIA court in Ahmedabad, invokes provisions of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act against accused Faijan, an official statement said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused "had conspired for the secession of Kashmir and Ladakh from India, and was in touch with a Pak-based JeM operative in furtherance of the conspiracy," the statement said.

It alleged that the accused "had also planned to carry out targeted killings to spread communal tensions with the aim of spreading mayhem and disaffection against India".

According to the agency, Faijan had illegally procured a firearm along with six live cartridges from Uttar Pradesh for the alleged plot. The weapon was seized during the investigation, it added.