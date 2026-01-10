ETV Bharat / state

NIA Chargesheets 2 More Accused For Involvement In Plot To Carry Out IED Blast In Assam

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has chargesheeted two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024, officials said on Saturday.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court in Guwahati on Friday, the anti-terror agency has indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, they said.

This takes the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case to five, as the NIA, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case.

The duo, both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by NIA, which took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024.