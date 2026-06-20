Andhra Pradesh: NIA Chargesheet Alleges Conspiracy To Target Religious Leaders; Two Accused Lived Under Aliases
The NIA stated that Amanulla, described as the principal conspirator in the case, allegedly radicalised Ali and recruited him into the group.
Published : June 20, 2026 at 3:35 PM IST
Amaravati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that two men who had been living under assumed identities in Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti town were part of a conspiracy to target prominent religious leaders and carry out bomb attacks aimed at creating fear and unrest.
According to a chargesheet filed by the NIA, the accused - Mohammad Ali, also known as Sheikh Mansoor and Vijakumar, and Sheikh Amanulla, also known as Abubakar Siddiqui - allegedly sought to advance an extremist agenda through acts of violence.
The NIA stated that Amanulla, described as the principal conspirator in the case, allegedly radicalised Ali and recruited him into the group. Investigators claim Amanulla provided training in the manufacture and handling of explosive devices, while Ali played a key role in transporting explosive materials to a secret hideout in Rayachoti without attracting suspicion. The agency filed a charge sheet against Ali before the NIA court in Vijayawada on Friday.
A separate chargesheet detailing Amanulla's alleged role in the conspiracy had already been filed in February.
Lived Under Assumed Identities
According to the NIA, both men had earlier been accused in bomb blast cases dating back to 1999 in Tamil Nadu and other states. The NIA alleges that they moved to Rayachoti in present-day Annamayya district to evade law-enforcement agencies.
The chargesheet states that Ali allegedly adopted the identity of Sheikh Mansoor, while Amanulla used the name Abubakar Siddiqui. Investigators claim the duo obtained identity documents under these aliases and operated a clothing business in the area, blending into the local community.
The NIA further alleges that while maintaining a low profile, the accused continued extremist activities and conspired to carry out large-scale explosions. Investigators claim explosives and related materials were stockpiled at a hideout in Rayachoti as part of the alleged plot.
The operation came to light after officials of the Andhra Pradesh Counter-Intelligence Cell detected suspicious activities and apprehended the accused in July last year. A case was initially registered by local police before being transferred to the NIA for a detailed investigation.
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