ETV Bharat / state

Andhra Pradesh: NIA Chargesheet Alleges Conspiracy To Target Religious Leaders; Two Accused Lived Under Aliases

Amaravati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has alleged that two men who had been living under assumed identities in Andhra Pradesh's Rayachoti town were part of a conspiracy to target prominent religious leaders and carry out bomb attacks aimed at creating fear and unrest.

According to a chargesheet filed by the NIA, the accused - Mohammad Ali, also known as Sheikh Mansoor and Vijakumar, and Sheikh Amanulla, also known as Abubakar Siddiqui - allegedly sought to advance an extremist agenda through acts of violence.

The NIA stated that Amanulla, described as the principal conspirator in the case, allegedly radicalised Ali and recruited him into the group. Investigators claim Amanulla provided training in the manufacture and handling of explosive devices, while Ali played a key role in transporting explosive materials to a secret hideout in Rayachoti without attracting suspicion. The agency filed a charge sheet against Ali before the NIA court in Vijayawada on Friday.

A separate chargesheet detailing Amanulla's alleged role in the conspiracy had already been filed in February.

Lived Under Assumed Identities