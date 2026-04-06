ETV Bharat / state

NIA, Bihar ATS Conduct Multiple Raids In Nalanda Over Arms Trafficking

NIA and Bihar ATS officers conduct early morning raids at a suspect’s residence in Nalanda district as part of the arms trafficking probe. ( IANS )

Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Bihar Police, raided at least 10 premises in Nalanda district on Monday. The raids were part of a nationwide investigation into illegal arms trafficking originating in the state and extending across northern parts of the country.

The operation began around 4:45 AM. Several teams fanned out to search residences and places linked to suspects in the case, which was registered last year. The raids were concentrated in Laheri, Islampur, and Biharsharif areas of the district.

Sources said that the NIA sleuths seized a large number of documents and electronic items, including computers and cell phones. The operation was still going on at the time of writing the report.

The NIA had arrested Kamalkant Verma, also known as Uncle Ji, from Patna in December last year. He is an accused in the case (RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT) and is suspected to be an important figure in the syndicate. The syndicate is responsible for procuring ammunition illegally from gun houses in Haryana and supplying them to anti-social elements.

One Mohammad Parvez was also arrested from the Laheri locality last year. A large quantity of ammunition, including AK-47 bullets, was seized from him.

Sources in the know of the case said that the ammunition was smuggled to Uttar Pradesh before being distributed to Bihar and other parts of the country.