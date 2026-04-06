NIA, Bihar ATS Conduct Multiple Raids In Nalanda Over Arms Trafficking
Authorities recovered documents and electronic devices as part of early-morning raids in Nalanda, marking a crucial step in India's fight against arms smuggling.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 11:43 AM IST
Patna: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the Bihar Police, raided at least 10 premises in Nalanda district on Monday. The raids were part of a nationwide investigation into illegal arms trafficking originating in the state and extending across northern parts of the country.
The operation began around 4:45 AM. Several teams fanned out to search residences and places linked to suspects in the case, which was registered last year. The raids were concentrated in Laheri, Islampur, and Biharsharif areas of the district.
Sources said that the NIA sleuths seized a large number of documents and electronic items, including computers and cell phones. The operation was still going on at the time of writing the report.
The NIA had arrested Kamalkant Verma, also known as Uncle Ji, from Patna in December last year. He is an accused in the case (RC-01/2025/NIA/PAT) and is suspected to be an important figure in the syndicate. The syndicate is responsible for procuring ammunition illegally from gun houses in Haryana and supplying them to anti-social elements.
One Mohammad Parvez was also arrested from the Laheri locality last year. A large quantity of ammunition, including AK-47 bullets, was seized from him.
Sources in the know of the case said that the ammunition was smuggled to Uttar Pradesh before being distributed to Bihar and other parts of the country.
The NIA had previously conducted searches at around two dozen locations across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Haryana in December last year. These searches led to the arrest of four people: Ravi Ranjan, Shashi Prakash, Vijay Kalra and Kush Kalra. The operation also resulted in the seizure of a large cache of arms and ammunition.
The recent raids represent a significant development in the NIA's ongoing probe and its efforts to dismantle the supply network involved in illegal arms smuggling in North India.
The Bihar Special Task Force (STF) chief, Kundan Krishnan, had flagged the issue of ammunition being diverted from the legal gun houses to an organised network thriving underground.
Separately, the Special NIA Court extended the custody of two Bangladeshi nationals for another nine days on April 4. The men were arrested by the NIA in West Bengal in March and brought to New Delhi under transit remand. They appeared before the Special Judge at the NIA Headquarters for security reasons.
The accused are alleged to be involved in the murder of Bangladeshi political activist Sharif Osman Bin Hadi in Bangladesh. They had unlawfully crossed into India via the Meghalaya border. Authorities apprehended them in Bongaon while they were attempting to return to Bangladesh.
Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma extended the custody of Rahul alias Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Hossain for a further nine days. (With agency inputs)
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