ETV Bharat / state

NIA Attaches Residential Premises Used To Harbour LeT Terrorists In Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached a residential property on the outskirts of Jammu Kashmir’s summer capital under the anti-terror law for allegedly harbouring Pakistani terrorists, officials said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had busted a network of Pakistani terrorists and overground workers (OGWs) early this year after filing a case at Police Station Zakoora in March 2026. Subsequently, the case involving multiple states was taken over by the NIA.

The anti-terror agency official said the attached residential house belonged to Ghulam Mohammad Mir alias Mama Gas, who was involved in a cross-border terrorist conspiracy of the proscribed terrorist outfit LeT.

On April 6, 2026, a search conducted at Mir’s residential premises in Danihama Hazratbal in Srinagar led to the detection of two suspected Pakistani terrorists, the NIA said. The duo, identified as Abu Huraira and Khubaib. were allegedly associated with LeT.

"An explosive-like substance, digital devices and other incriminating material were also recovered and seized from the premises. The investigation further revealed that the accused knowingly provided his residential premises as a haven for the terrorists and allowed the property to be used for facilitating their activities," the NIA added.