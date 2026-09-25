ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Two More Suspects In Himachal Pradesh Police Station Blast Case

Solan/Nalagarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at a police station in Himachal Pradesh, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.

The blast took place at the Nalagarh Police Station of Solan district on the morning of January 1. The case was later handed over to the NIA, given the sensitivity of the case.

During the probe, the central agency found the involvement of two more persons, Harman Harry and Jashan Saini, and arrested them for their involvement in the alleged conspiracy behind the blast. The NIA has already expanded the probe to uncover the larger network linked to the attack.

Prior to Harry and Saini’s arrest, the anti-terror agency arrested six other accused, Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Arshdeep Singh Kandola alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpreet Singh, and Diljot Singh Saini. Their involvement had also come to light during the investigation.