NIA Arrests Two More Suspects In Himachal Pradesh Police Station Blast Case
The NIA arrested two more suspects, bringing the total to eight in custody for the January IED blast at a Himachal Pradesh police station.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 8:43 PM IST
Solan/Nalagarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more accused in connection with the alleged Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at a police station in Himachal Pradesh, bringing the total number of arrests to eight.
The blast took place at the Nalagarh Police Station of Solan district on the morning of January 1. The case was later handed over to the NIA, given the sensitivity of the case.
During the probe, the central agency found the involvement of two more persons, Harman Harry and Jashan Saini, and arrested them for their involvement in the alleged conspiracy behind the blast. The NIA has already expanded the probe to uncover the larger network linked to the attack.
Prior to Harry and Saini’s arrest, the anti-terror agency arrested six other accused, Mahavir Kumar alias Kaka, Ajay Mehra, Manpreet Singh alias Mani, Arshdeep Singh Kandola alias Arsh Kandola, Karanpreet Singh, and Diljot Singh Saini. Their involvement had also come to light during the investigation.
The NIA is continuing its probe to determine the specific roles of the suspects, map out their organisational connections, and identify other co-conspirators involved in the bombing plot.
More about the case
The investigation stems from an IED explosion near the Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on January 1. Police initially registered the case and started the investigation. Later, the case was handed over to the NIA as the incident was linked to a larger terror network.
On May 8, the central agency re-registered the case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA.
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