ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Two Prime Accused In West Bengal's Amta Bomb Blast Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested two prime accused after conducting searches in West Bengal's Amta area in connection with the 2022 bomb blast that killed one person and left three injured.

Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, both hailing from the Amta area of Howrah (Rural), were arrested on Tuesday night following the searches conducted at suspected hideouts of the accused at three locations, the probe agency said in a statement.

The two have been identified as the prime accused, on whose directions the crude bombs were being illegally manufactured near Chandrapur Bazar in the Amta police station area on February 23, 2022.