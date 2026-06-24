NIA Arrests Two Prime Accused In West Bengal's Amta Bomb Blast Case
Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya were arrested after a search was conducted at suspected hideouts of the accused at three locations
By PTI
Published : June 24, 2026 at 1:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested two prime accused after conducting searches in West Bengal's Amta area in connection with the 2022 bomb blast that killed one person and left three injured.
Asfar Middya and Entajul Middya, both hailing from the Amta area of Howrah (Rural), were arrested on Tuesday night following the searches conducted at suspected hideouts of the accused at three locations, the probe agency said in a statement.
The two have been identified as the prime accused, on whose directions the crude bombs were being illegally manufactured near Chandrapur Bazar in the Amta police station area on February 23, 2022.
Some of the bombs that were being manufactured had exploded, severely injuring Jahadhar Mollah, Mohabbat Mollah, Moinur Rahaman and S K Maharam. Maharam, who was involved in manufacturing the bombs, died later.
The NIA took over the investigation from the local police in April 2024. It found that Asfar and Entajul were controlling the bomb manufacturing operation and the bombs were intended for threatening and terrorising people in the area. Earlier, four accused were arrested and charge-sheeted in the case, in which the probe is continuing, the statement said.
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