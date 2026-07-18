ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests 2 More Accused In Connection With Killing Of Six Naga Civilians

Imphal: A team of security officials led by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested two more persons for their alleged involvement in the killing of six Naga civilians in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, a police statement said. Following investigation in the abduction and killing of six Naga individuals, a joint team of NIA, Manipur Police and CRPF arrested the two accused, it said.

The arrested persons have been identified as ⁠Lungoulal Vaiphei, a resident of Leilon Vaiphei village and Lunminthang Sitlhou alias Jack, a resident of Molhoi Village in the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, police said. Further efforts are on to arrest other individuals connected with the case, it said.

The six Naga civilians were abducted by armed men on May 13 from Leilon Vaiphei in Kangpokpi district. Their bodies were recovered from the vicinity of Leilon Vaiphei village on June 10, triggering protests by Naga and Meitei communities demanding arrests of the perpetrators.