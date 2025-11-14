NIA Arrests Prime Accused In Trafficking People For Organ Transplantation In Kerala

Bihar Election Results 2025

Investigation revealed that the accused targeted financially distressed individuals and lured them to Iran under the pretext of legal organ donation.

Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025.
Delhi Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel stand guard outside the National Investigation Agency (NIA) headquarters in New Delhi on Friday, April 11, 2025. (IANS)
By PTI

Published : November 14, 2025 at 12:18 PM IST

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested the prime accused in a case involving trafficking people to Iran for illegal organ donation. Ernakulam native Madhu Jayakumar was arrested after he arrived from Iran on 8 November, sources said. According to sources, following the national agency’s petition, Madhu was produced before the Court in Kochi on November 12.

The court sent Madhu to NIA’s custody till November 19. He is currently being questioned at the NIA office in Kochi. The case began on May 18, 2024, when officials of the Bureau of Immigration at Kochi airport intercepted a youth on suspicion of involvement in an organ-trafficking network. The investigation was initially handled by the Ernakulam Rural Police before being taken over by the NIA.

The probe revealed that the accused targeted financially distressed individuals and lured them to Iran under the pretext of legal organ donation. They also identified organ recipients and facilitated their treatment in Iranian hospitals, falsely claiming the process was lawful there. Last year, the NIA filed a chargesheet against Madhu, Sabith, Sajith Shyam and Bellamkonda Ram Prasad.

In February 2025, an Interpol Red Corner Notice was issued against Madhu, who had been residing in Iran. For NIA, Madhu’s arrest is crucial as he was controlling the organ trafficking operations in Iran, coordinating with hospitals there, sources added.

