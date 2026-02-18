NIA Arrests PFI Leader Moideenkutty From Kochi
Published : February 18, 2026 at 12:36 PM IST
Ernakulam: Moidheenkutty (52), the leader of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) absconding for four years, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi on Wednesday, police said.
The central agency had earlier announced a reward of Rs seven lakh for information on the whereabouts of Moidheenkutty, a resident of Malappuram, which led to his arrest. A manhunt was launched to nab him after it was discovered that he was playing a pivotal role in preparing cadres for terrorist activities and armed riots.
While he was trying to secretly return to the country from abroad, officials stopped him at the airport and arrested him after verifying his identity documents. Moideenkutty is the chief of the physical training wing of the PFI. He had trained members of the organisation in the use of weapons and planning physical attacks. The NIA alleges that he was the main coordinator of secret armed training camps and conspiracy meetings held in various parts of Kerala.
A case was registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for acting against the sovereignty and integrity of the country and inciting youth to terrorist ideas. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the probe, which has been underway as part of a broader crackdown on extremist activities following the Centre's ban on the PFI in 2022.
After being taken into custody, the accused was produced before the jurisdictional court and remanded. The NIA is expected to seek his custodial interrogation to gather further details about the alleged training network, the extent of coordination among accused persons, and possible financial or logistical support structures. The agency has been pursuing multiple cases linked to alleged radicalisation, recruitment and arms training across several states.
While the investigation in the present case is ongoing, more disclosures are likely as questioning progresses. Security agencies maintain that sustained surveillance and inter-state coordination were crucial in tracing the absconding accused.
In late January, the NIA carried out coordinated early-morning raids across multiple districts in Kerala as part of an ongoing probe into suspected efforts to revive the banned PFI and alleged financial support for extremist activities. The searches began in the pre-dawn hours and targeted the residences and offices of former office-bearers of the PFI and its political wing, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).
The action followed intelligence inputs suggesting that funds were being mobilised clandestinely to sustain banned organisational activities and to facilitate extremist operations.
