ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests PFI Leader Moideenkutty From Kochi

Ernakulam: Moidheenkutty (52), the leader of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) absconding for four years, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at Nedumbassery International Airport in Kochi on Wednesday, police said.

The central agency had earlier announced a reward of Rs seven lakh for information on the whereabouts of Moidheenkutty, a resident of Malappuram, which led to his arrest. A manhunt was launched to nab him after it was discovered that he was playing a pivotal role in preparing cadres for terrorist activities and armed riots.

While he was trying to secretly return to the country from abroad, officials stopped him at the airport and arrested him after verifying his identity documents. Moideenkutty is the chief of the physical training wing of the PFI. He had trained members of the organisation in the use of weapons and planning physical attacks. The NIA alleges that he was the main coordinator of secret armed training camps and conspiracy meetings held in various parts of Kerala.

A case was registered against him under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for acting against the sovereignty and integrity of the country and inciting youth to terrorist ideas. The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the probe, which has been underway as part of a broader crackdown on extremist activities following the Centre's ban on the PFI in 2022.