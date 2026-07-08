NIA Arrests Man From Uttar Pradesh In Bhubaneswar Bomb Blast Case
The arrest comes months after investigators uncovered the alleged use of explosive materials during the fatal blast in Bhubaneswar’s Sundarpada area, reports Satyajit Rout.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the bomb blast at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar earlier this year that claimed two lives, officials said.
The accused, identified as Rohan Ranjan Routray alias Sanu, a resident of Patia in Bhubaneswar, was arrested nearly seven months after the explosion. Mobile phones and other materials were seized from his possession, officials said.
According to the NIA, Routray had allegedly fled to Uttar Pradesh after the blast and was absconding to evade arrest. Acting on specific inputs, the agency traced and apprehended him. Officials, however, have not disclosed his exact role in the case.
The explosion occurred on January 7, 2026, at a rented house in Azad Nagar under the Airfield police station limits while an improvised explosive device was allegedly being assembled.
The blast left the prime accused, SahanawazMallik alias Mufi, his mother Lijatun Bibi, his associate Amiya Mallik and friend Triptimayee Mahala critically injured. Mufi died on February 4 during treatment, while his mother succumbed to her injuries on February 10. The two other injured later recovered.
The NIA took over the investigation after forensic examination reportedly found the use of chemicals associated with high explosives, including materials used in RDX-based explosives. Officials said further investigation is underway, and more arrests are likely in the case.
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