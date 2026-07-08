ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Man From Uttar Pradesh In Bhubaneswar Bomb Blast Case

Bhubaneswar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the bomb blast at Sundarpada in Bhubaneswar earlier this year that claimed two lives, officials said.

The accused, identified as Rohan Ranjan Routray alias Sanu, a resident of Patia in Bhubaneswar, was arrested nearly seven months after the explosion. Mobile phones and other materials were seized from his possession, officials said.

According to the NIA, Routray had allegedly fled to Uttar Pradesh after the blast and was absconding to evade arrest. Acting on specific inputs, the agency traced and apprehended him. Officials, however, have not disclosed his exact role in the case.

The explosion occurred on January 7, 2026, at a rented house in Azad Nagar under the Airfield police station limits while an improvised explosive device was allegedly being assembled.