ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Ex-TMC MP Aparupa Poddar's Husband In 2023 Ram Navami Violence Case

Kolkata/Rishra: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested husband of former Arambagh Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar alias Afrin Ali in connection with the Ram Navami violence in 2023.

The accused, Sakir Ali, is a Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward No 4 of Rishra Municipality in Hooghly district.

NIA officials, accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Poddar's residence in Rishra on Tuesday morning. Central forces cordoned off her house with personnel deployed at the gate, preventing family members from leaving the premises.

Teams from the Rishra police station also arrived at the scene. Although a crowd of curious onlookers gathered outside, the central forces did not allow anyone to approach. A search operation was conducted since morning, and investigators questioned Ali inside the house before arresting him.

Poddar was elected as an MP from Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on a Trinamool ticket in 2014 and 2019. However, Trinamool Congress did not nominate her for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There has been no official reaction from Poddar or her husband so far.

According to NIA sources, widespread unrest occurred in several areas of the state, including Rishra and Konnagar in Hooghly, Shibpur in Howrah, and Dalkhola in North Dinajpur, during Ram Navami processions in April 2023. Allegations of vandalism, arson, and clashes were reported in multiple locations. A large police force was deployed to bring the situation under control. Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation and registered a total of six cases.

During investigation, it was found that provocative statements made by some political leaders deteriorated the law and order situation. Authorities are examining such statements, communications and potential conspiracies behind those incidents.