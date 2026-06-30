NIA Arrests Ex-TMC MP Aparupa Poddar's Husband In 2023 Ram Navami Violence Case
In April 2023, large-scale violence was witnessed during Ram Navami processions across the state, where incidents of brick-pelting, bombing, arson and firing were reported.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Kolkata/Rishra: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested husband of former Arambagh Trinamool Congress MP Aparupa Poddar alias Afrin Ali in connection with the Ram Navami violence in 2023.
The accused, Sakir Ali, is a Trinamool Congress councillor of Ward No 4 of Rishra Municipality in Hooghly district.
NIA officials, accompanied by Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) personnel, reached Poddar's residence in Rishra on Tuesday morning. Central forces cordoned off her house with personnel deployed at the gate, preventing family members from leaving the premises.
Teams from the Rishra police station also arrived at the scene. Although a crowd of curious onlookers gathered outside, the central forces did not allow anyone to approach. A search operation was conducted since morning, and investigators questioned Ali inside the house before arresting him.
Poddar was elected as an MP from Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on a Trinamool ticket in 2014 and 2019. However, Trinamool Congress did not nominate her for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. There has been no official reaction from Poddar or her husband so far.
According to NIA sources, widespread unrest occurred in several areas of the state, including Rishra and Konnagar in Hooghly, Shibpur in Howrah, and Dalkhola in North Dinajpur, during Ram Navami processions in April 2023. Allegations of vandalism, arson, and clashes were reported in multiple locations. A large police force was deployed to bring the situation under control. Subsequently, the NIA took over the investigation and registered a total of six cases.
During investigation, it was found that provocative statements made by some political leaders deteriorated the law and order situation. Authorities are examining such statements, communications and potential conspiracies behind those incidents.
The raids at Poddar's Rishra residence is part of the ongoing investigation, an official said. NIA sources said that investigators are gathering various documents, electronic devices and information related to the search operation. However, no official statement has been issued by NIA in regard to the searches.
Investigators said they have examined CCTV footage, mobile phone videos, and other visual records collected from various locations before and after the unrest. Based on evidence, roles of several individuals are being scrutinised.
Earlier, the NIA conducted multiple search operations across various districts in this connection and seized documents, digital devices and other evidence. Investigators claim they are analysing all information to determine whether there was any well-planned conspiracy behind the incident.
According to NIA, role of social media has also been given importance in the investigation. Numerous inflammatory posts, videos, and messages circulated on various social media prior to the Ram Navami procession. Investigators suspect these posts and videos played a crucial role in triggering tension in the area. Consequently, they are examining which accounts uploaded the content, who disseminated it, and whether any organised group was behind those.
For this, digital forensic analysis is underway to identify the content source, upload times, and the identities of the individuals involved. Investigators said if misleading or inflammatory propaganda was deliberately spread to incite communal tension, legal action will be taken against those responsible.
NIA sources have indicated that further searches and interrogations may be conducted if needed.
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