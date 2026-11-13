ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Deported Accused In Sri Lanka Human Trafficking Case

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Pudumadam Imran, who had evaded arrest and was absconding in the Sri Lanka human trafficking case, from Bengaluru International Airport. He had been detained on the basis of a Red Notice issued by Interpol at the request of NIA, and was repatriated to India by the Sri Lankan authorities, following which he was arrested by NIA.

As per NIA, the accused actively participated in the conspiracy to traffic the victims from Sri Lanka with the false promise of taking them to Canada with valid documents, for which he collected money from their family members or relatives. He sent money through hawala channels to co-accused persons in India for the trafficking and confinement of the victims.

The case pertains to raids conducted by local police in Mangalore, based on credible information, uncovering Sri Lankan citizens without valid documents. A case was registered vide Cr No 103/2021 under various sections of the IPC, the Foreigners’ Act and the Passport Act. Subsequently, on July 13, 2021, NIA re-registered the case as RC-17/2021/NIA/DLI under sections 120B, 370 and 420 of the IPC, section 14 of the Foreigners’ Act and section 12(1A) of the Passport Act.