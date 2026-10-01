ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests BKI Supporter For Targeted Killing Of VHP Leader Vikas Prabhakar

The accused, who was residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was allegedly involved in providing logistical support and financial help to Prabhakar's killers and was wanted by the NIA. As per a NIA release, after vigorous diplomatic efforts, Harvinder was deported from the UAE to India on October 1. "Upon his arrival in India, he was arrested by the NIA at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He has been produced before a special NIA court for further legal action," said the release.

It said, "The case (registered as RC-06/2024/NIA/DLI) relates to the targeted killing of Vikas Prabhakar by members of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered the case on May 9, 2024 and so far three chargesheets have been filed in the case. The arrest follows the arrest of another accused, Manvir Ram, residing in the UAE, on August 13, 2026. Manvir Ram, who was allegedly involved in the supply of weapons used in the crime, was intercepted at the Amritsar airport and later arrested by the NIA".