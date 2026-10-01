NIA Arrests BKI Supporter For Targeted Killing Of VHP Leader Vikas Prabhakar
Harvinder Kumar, who was residing in UAE, was allegedly involved in providing logistical support and financial help to Prabhakar's killers and was wanted by NIA.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Chandigarh: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested Harvinder Kumar alias Sonu for his alleged involvement in the targeted murder of local Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Vikas Prabhakar.
The accused, who was residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was allegedly involved in providing logistical support and financial help to Prabhakar's killers and was wanted by the NIA. As per a NIA release, after vigorous diplomatic efforts, Harvinder was deported from the UAE to India on October 1. "Upon his arrival in India, he was arrested by the NIA at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. He has been produced before a special NIA court for further legal action," said the release.
It said, "The case (registered as RC-06/2024/NIA/DLI) relates to the targeted killing of Vikas Prabhakar by members of the banned terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (BKI). The NIA had registered the case on May 9, 2024 and so far three chargesheets have been filed in the case. The arrest follows the arrest of another accused, Manvir Ram, residing in the UAE, on August 13, 2026. Manvir Ram, who was allegedly involved in the supply of weapons used in the crime, was intercepted at the Amritsar airport and later arrested by the NIA".
Accused deported and arrested in VHP Leader Vikas Prabhakar Murder Case pic.twitter.com/2KmOs35gBP— NIA India (@NIA_India) October 1, 2026
The NIA investigation has revealed that the conspiracy to eliminate Vikas Prabhakar was allegedly hatched by Germany-based BKI activists Harjit Singh alias Ladi and Kulbir Singh alias Sidhu. The investigation also established that Harvinder (A-7), operating from the UAE, played a key role as a logistical support and financial facilitator for BKI activists based abroad.
The release said, Harvinder acted as a recruiter and handler, arranged weapons and facilitated their access to the shooters involved in the murder of Vikas Prabhakar.
"He received and forwarded terror funds in connection with this conspiracy, acting on the instructions of Harjeet Singh and Kulbir Singh. The deportation of Harvinder Kumar alias Sonu from the UAE and his subsequent arrest by the NIA, reflects the agency's determination to pursue fugitives involved in terrorism cases and bring them back to India to face legal process. This development is also a result of coordinated efforts of various agencies involved in facilitating the return of fugitives to India," the release stated.
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