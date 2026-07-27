ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Bihar Man From Bengal's Durgapur On Human Trafficking Charges

Accused was detained from his residence in Durgapur and arrested after interrogation ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man in connection with a case of alleged human trafficking under the disguise of supplying workers to the Middle East during a search operation in Durgapur in West Bengal's West Bardhaman district on Monday, officials said.

On Monday morning, the NIA team raided the residence of the accused, identified as Golam Jama alias Guddu, in the New Steel Park area of ​​Durgapur and arrested him after hours of intensive questioning. According to sources, the operation was conducted by a six-member NIA team, including a woman officer.

An official said they are probing whether a larger human trafficking ring was operating under the pretext of sending workers abroad with promises of employment. The search of Golam's home was part of this investigation, he said.

Investigations revealed that Golam had moved to Durgapur from Bihar around three years ago. He later travelled to Malaysia for a short period. Investigators said his movements following his return had been suspicious..

NIA sources further said that transactions across multiple bank accounts held by Golam are being scrutinised. They are looking into overseas financial exchanges, suspicious transactions, and potential financial links to human trafficking networks.