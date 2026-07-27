NIA Arrests Bihar Man From Bengal's Durgapur On Human Trafficking Charges
During the raid at the accused's house in Durgapur, NIA seized several laptops and mobiles, which will be sent for forensic analysis.
Published : July 27, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Kolkata: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a man in connection with a case of alleged human trafficking under the disguise of supplying workers to the Middle East during a search operation in Durgapur in West Bengal's West Bardhaman district on Monday, officials said.
On Monday morning, the NIA team raided the residence of the accused, identified as Golam Jama alias Guddu, in the New Steel Park area of Durgapur and arrested him after hours of intensive questioning. According to sources, the operation was conducted by a six-member NIA team, including a woman officer.
An official said they are probing whether a larger human trafficking ring was operating under the pretext of sending workers abroad with promises of employment. The search of Golam's home was part of this investigation, he said.
Investigations revealed that Golam had moved to Durgapur from Bihar around three years ago. He later travelled to Malaysia for a short period. Investigators said his movements following his return had been suspicious..
NIA sources further said that transactions across multiple bank accounts held by Golam are being scrutinised. They are looking into overseas financial exchanges, suspicious transactions, and potential financial links to human trafficking networks.
Several digital devices, including laptops and mobile phones, were seized from the house during the search. The seized electronic evidence will be sent for forensic analysis, which could yield crucial information, said sources.
The NIA operation has caused a stir in the area. Some neighbours said Golam had lived in the locality for several years, though they had little information about him after he went abroad. The investigating agency has not yet disclosed detailed findings regarding the case.
Shamim Alam, a neighbour, said, "Gholam's wife mentioned that he had spent six months in Malaysia, where he worked at a tyre shop. He didn't really interact much with the local residents."
It has also been learnt that a close relative of Gholam runs a tyre repair shop in Andal.
Another local resident, Salauddin Ansari said, "We heard that Golam had arranged for fake passports through a travel agency in Chhattisgarh, and an investigation into this was underway. He changed his mobile SIM card six months ago and had been absent from the area for quite some time."
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