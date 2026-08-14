ETV Bharat / state

NIA Arrests Accused In Punjab VHP Leader Murder Case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency has arrested another accused in the case relating to the killing of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar in Punjab's Nangal, officials said on Friday.

The accused, Manveer Ram alias Ashu, was detained by immigration authorities at Amritsar International Airport on Thursday on the basis of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued by the agency, they said.

He was subsequently arrested by the agency and will be produced before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court for further proceedings, a statement issued by the anti-terror agency said.

The case relates to the killing of Prabhakar, a local Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in Nangal. The NIA took over the investigation on May 9, 2024 and has so far filed a chargesheet along with two supplementary chargesheets.

According to the NIA investigation, the conspiracy to eliminate Prabhakar was hatched by Germany-based handlers of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), identified as Harjit Singh alias Laddi and Kulbeer Singh alias Sidhu.