NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Indore Water Contamination Deaths
The Commission took into account media reports of residents of Bhagirathpura complaining about supply of contaminated water in the locality.
New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that at least eight people died and more than 40 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district in Madhya Pradesh.
Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities. The Commission observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. "Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks", said a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).
NHRC, India takes suo motu cognizance of the reported death of 7 persons after consuming contaminated water being supplied in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district, Madhya Pradesh: Over 40 people hospitalized— PIB India (@PIB_India) January 1, 2026
According to the media report, carried on December 31, 2025, the main pipeline, which supplies drinking water to the area, passes beneath a public toilet. Due to a leakage in the main line, sewage water reportedly mixed with the drinking water. Besides, several water distribution lines were also found broken in the area, due to which contaminated water was reaching the households.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav ordered the suspension of two municipal officials, and one public health engineer has been removed from service. A committee of senior officers has been constituted to investigate the incident.
