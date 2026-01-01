ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance Of Indore Water Contamination Deaths

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports that at least eight people died and more than 40 others fell ill after consuming contaminated water in the Bhagirathpura area of Indore district in Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities. The Commission observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, raise serious issues of violation of the human rights of the victims. "Therefore, it has issued a notice to the Chief Secretary, Government of Madhya Pradesh, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks", said a release by the Press Information Bureau (PIB).