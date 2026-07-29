ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Seeks Report From Govt On Deaths In Metal Factory Blast In Assam

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance on the deaths of four workers in an explosion at a factory in Cachar district in Assam last Sunday, the National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Assam government on the issue within two weeks.

The commission on Wednesday issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police seeking their reply on the incident.

According to sources, four workers died and two others were seriously injured in an explosion at the metal processing factory on Sunday morning.

The molten metal reportedly spilled over the workers after the explosion.

The families of the victims and local residents alleged that such incidents had happened in the factory in the past as well.