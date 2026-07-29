NHRC Seeks Report From Govt On Deaths In Metal Factory Blast In Assam
The commission has also sought information on the health status of the injured workers who survived the explosion.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance on the deaths of four workers in an explosion at a factory in Cachar district in Assam last Sunday, the National Human Rights Commission has sought a detailed report from the Assam government on the issue within two weeks.
The commission on Wednesday issued notices to the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police seeking their reply on the incident.
According to sources, four workers died and two others were seriously injured in an explosion at the metal processing factory on Sunday morning.
The molten metal reportedly spilled over the workers after the explosion.
The families of the victims and local residents alleged that such incidents had happened in the factory in the past as well.
In a statement, the National Human Rights Commission stated that if the reports published in the media are true, it raises serious questions about the human rights of workers.
The Commission stated in its notice that the report it has sought from the Assam Chief Secretary and the Cachar Superintendent of Police is expected to include the status of the health of the injured, as well as disbursement of compensation to the next of kin of the deceased and to the injured workers.
According to media reports, over 100 workers were present at the factory when the explosion took place on July 26.
Following the incident, five persons, including the owner of the factory were arrested.
The owner, Rakesh Kumar Surana, was nabbed from Guwahati on Monday and brought to Udharbond Police Station in Cachar for questioning, a senior officer said.
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