ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Snakebite Case In Jharkhand School, Seeks Report Within Two Weeks

Lohardaga: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of four girl students being bitten by a snake and the death of one of them at Sanvasira Higher Secondary School-cum-Residential Complex, located in Kurdu block of Jharkhand's Lohardaga.

The rights panel has issued a notice to the state's chief secretary seeking a detailed report on the incident within two weeks. The Commission has also sought information on the current health status and treatment arrangements for the girl students.

Sources said, a snake entered a dormitory of the school at around 11 pm on July 7. Several students were sleeping in the dormitory located on the ground floor of whom four were bitten by the snake.

Following the incident, the four students were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, one of them, Varsha Oraon died during treatment. Another student, Fulmania Oraon was referred to RIMS in Ranchi as her condition deteriorated. The other two, Anisha and Manisha were treated at Lohardaga Sadar Hospital.