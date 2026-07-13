NHRC Takes Cognizance Of Snakebite Case In Jharkhand School, Seeks Report Within Two Weeks
The panel also sought information on the current health status of the students who survived the snakebite.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 7:16 PM IST
Lohardaga: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of four girl students being bitten by a snake and the death of one of them at Sanvasira Higher Secondary School-cum-Residential Complex, located in Kurdu block of Jharkhand's Lohardaga.
The rights panel has issued a notice to the state's chief secretary seeking a detailed report on the incident within two weeks. The Commission has also sought information on the current health status and treatment arrangements for the girl students.
Sources said, a snake entered a dormitory of the school at around 11 pm on July 7. Several students were sleeping in the dormitory located on the ground floor of whom four were bitten by the snake.
Following the incident, the four students were rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, one of them, Varsha Oraon died during treatment. Another student, Fulmania Oraon was referred to RIMS in Ranchi as her condition deteriorated. The other two, Anisha and Manisha were treated at Lohardaga Sadar Hospital.
NHRC, India takes suo motu cognizance of the reported snake bite to four students at a residential school hostel resulting in the death of one girl student in the Lohardaga district, Jharkhand. Press release at: https://t.co/Ifmu05COSO @PIB_India @ANI @PTI_News @airnewsalerts pic.twitter.com/CXOemVea6V— NHRC India (@India_NHRC) July 13, 2026
The National Human Rights Commission, in a press release, stated that if the facts published in the media report are true, this constitutes a serious violation of the human rights of students.
The Commission stated in its notice that the report, it has sought from the chief secretary, should include the current health status of the injured students, the treatment being provided to them, and steps taken to prevent such incidents in the future. The panel has specifically emphasized ensuring the best possible treatment for the student admitted to RIMS.
However, Santosh Oraon, in-charge BDO and CO, said he had not no information on the Commission's notice. He said based on instructions from the district administration, the matter would be investigated and necessary action taken.
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