ETV Bharat / state

NHRC Seeks Report On Rape Case Against Jharkhand MLA, Content Creator's Arrest

An FIR has been registered against the MLA at the Vidhan Sabha Police Station in Ranchi under the POCSO Act ( ETV Bharat )

Ranchi: The National Human Rights Commission has sought an action-taken report from the Jharkhand government over its handling of a rape case against a Congress MLA and a content creator's arrest for allegedly abducting the minor and pressuring her to give false testimony against the legislator.

Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the apex rights body issued a notice to the Jharkhand government on Friday.

The Congress' Simdega MLA Bhushan Bara was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi on November 13.

Hours later, content creator Abhishek Bharti and another man, Dilip Tirkey, were booked under the BNS and the POCSO Act in Simdega district, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s grandfather that the two had abducted the girl and pressured her to give false testimony against Bara.

Bharti was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25, while Tirkey was held on November 19 from a forest near Jonha Falls in Ranchi district.

The NHRC, in its notice to the Jharkhand chief secretary and the police chief, said that it has "taken cognisance of a complaint concerning a reported POCSO case involving a complaint by a 14-year-old tribal girl against a public representative in Jharkhand and the subsequent arrest of a local journalist who reported on the matter".

Referring to a complaint received on November 26, the commission stated that concern had arisen about the investigation of the POCSO case.

After the case was registered against a public representative, the office of a local news organisation was reportedly raided, journalistic equipment was seized, and the journalist was arrested on allegations relating to the minor, the panel said in its notice.