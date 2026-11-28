NHRC Seeks Report On Rape Case Against Jharkhand MLA, Content Creator's Arrest
Bharti was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25, while Tirkey was held on November 19 from a forest near Jonha Falls in Ranchi district.
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 10:30 PM IST
Ranchi: The National Human Rights Commission has sought an action-taken report from the Jharkhand government over its handling of a rape case against a Congress MLA and a content creator's arrest for allegedly abducting the minor and pressuring her to give false testimony against the legislator.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, the apex rights body issued a notice to the Jharkhand government on Friday.
The Congress' Simdega MLA Bhushan Bara was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Juvenile Justice Act at the Dhurwa police station in Ranchi on November 13.
Hours later, content creator Abhishek Bharti and another man, Dilip Tirkey, were booked under the BNS and the POCSO Act in Simdega district, based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s grandfather that the two had abducted the girl and pressured her to give false testimony against Bara.
Bharti was arrested in Jamshedpur on November 25, while Tirkey was held on November 19 from a forest near Jonha Falls in Ranchi district.
The NHRC, in its notice to the Jharkhand chief secretary and the police chief, said that it has "taken cognisance of a complaint concerning a reported POCSO case involving a complaint by a 14-year-old tribal girl against a public representative in Jharkhand and the subsequent arrest of a local journalist who reported on the matter".
Referring to a complaint received on November 26, the commission stated that concern had arisen about the investigation of the POCSO case.
After the case was registered against a public representative, the office of a local news organisation was reportedly raided, journalistic equipment was seized, and the journalist was arrested on allegations relating to the minor, the panel said in its notice.
"The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be a violation of the victim's human rights,” it added, directing the chief secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to inquire into the allegations made in the complaint and submit an action-taken report within two weeks.
On Friday, Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly Babulal Marandi wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in this matter.
In a social media post, he said, "The alleged brutality inflicted on journalist Abhishek Bharti while in police custody, for exposing the alleged sexual exploitation case involving Congress MLA Bhushan Bara in Simdega, is extremely serious and deeply concerning.”
"A letter has been sent to the NHRC in this matter, demanding that it take suo motu cognisance, order an independent and impartial investigation into the entire sequence of events, ensure better medical care for the journalist, and preserve evidence of the alleged beatings and torture in custody."
The Press Club of Ranchi, which also held a meeting on Friday, expressed concern over the issue and demanded an impartial probe into the matter.
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Jharkhand Congress MLA Bhushan Bara Accused Of Raping Minor Tribal, POCSO Case Registered In Ranchi